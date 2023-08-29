DECATUR — As one of the first visitors to the 2023 Farm Progress Show, New Berlin resident Kevin Bilyeu and a few family members waited for the gates to open before 7 a.m. Tuesday in the dewy fields of Progress City USA in Decatur.

“We just want to walk around and see everything,” he said about the vendors who are highlighting the latest in ag-related products and technology.

Farm Progress Show began its three-day run Tuesday with to steady crowd ready to take in the festivities.

The family arrived early to beat the crowds. This year was their first visit to the international agricultural event. “But it wasn’t too bad,” Bilyeu said. “We got right in here.”

This year marks the 70th anniversary for the Farm Progress Show.

Matt Jungmann, the national events director for Farm Progress, has been a part of the annual agriculture event since 1995. The weather, crowds and traffic were cooperating with the staff and volunteers by early Tuesday morning, he said.

“Everything looks great,” Jungmann said. “You can’t ask for much more.”

Decatur hosts the Farm Progress Show every other year, alternating with a permanent site in Boone, Iowa.

The first arriving crowds to the 2023 Farm Progress Show were greeted by several songs from the University of Illinois Marching Band.

Opening ceremonies were sponsored by the Illinois-based Wyffels Hybrids.

Although the weather has been a concern for farmers throughout the country, Wyffels’ District Sales Manager Mike Earles had communicated with many local farmers before the Farm Progress Show’s opening ceremony and learned their fields were showing positive results.

“Our crops have still been up and down for the most part,” he said. “But walking these fields today, it’s remarkable to see what these hybrids can do with little to no rain through a crucial part of the growing season.”

The annual event is a highlight for the vendors as well.

According to Bill Blakely, Agco Media Relations and Public Relations for North America, Farm Progress is an opportunity to meet face-to-face with customers and other vendors.

"It gives us the ability to understand their needs, understand their wants, to provide the kind of products that they want," he said. "It also important for us to talk to our vendors. We've got a lot of meetings taking place here."

Todd Miller arrived early with his mother, Marilyn, to get a golf cart. As a farmer from Niantic, the Millers have attended the Farm Progress Show in the past and know what to expect from the large crowds. “And this is close,” he said about the nearby venue. “I look for new stuff.”

“And dream about it,” his mother added.

The Farm Progress Show is the ideal opportunity for Edwardsville farmer Dan Niemeier to check out the latest agricultural trends. “It’s just an annual review,” he said.

Niemeier also gets reacquainted with others in the business before the fall harvest begins.

“This is a connection event,” he said. “And this is kind of a down-time.”

