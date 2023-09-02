ARTHUR — Fifty years after the tradition began, the reason why many folks travel from all over Central Illinois to Arthur on Labor Day weekend is still the same.

“It’s nothing but cheese all weekend,” said Stephanie Wierman, president of the Arthur Area Association of Commerce.

Arthur kicked off its 50th annual Arthur Amish Country Cheese Festival on Saturday, the same day of the village’s sesquicentennial celebration. For Wierman and other village leaders, there was lots to celebrate.

“I mean, this is 50 years of tradition here, you know, and a 150-year sesquicentennial. So it's a double special year this year for us,” Wierman said. “We're doing a lot of extra things on the village side with the Founders Day Dinner and special vendors. We still got our usual things like the free cheese giveaway three times a day.”

Arthur Village President Rod Randall said the village thrives on tourism, and the Cheese Fest only boosts that industry. But for him, this weekend was more about celebrating the community where he’s lived for most of his life.

“The big celebration is tonight. We have a major Sesquicentennial Founders Day Dinner. And we're having a lot of history,” Randall said Saturday morning. “We've got some video clips of the centennial parade 50 years ago, and then, of course, the opening of the time capsule. Everybody's wanting to see what's in the time capsule.”

No one knows exactly what was left in the time capsule by Arthur residents during the centennial celebration in 1973. But Randall thinks the blast from the past will be a welcome lesson for residents and visitors of all ages.

“There’s some longing to go back to some of those things that are less impersonal,” he said. “It seems like today, (with) social media, we have a lot of division, socially and politically and culturally right now, you know? And to get that cohesiveness back in the small communities is really important.”

Younger Cheese Fest guests were certainly feeling the love — and enjoying all the cheese.

“We have a great community,” said 14-year-old Emeline Greathouse, Junior Miss Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. “Everyone here is really nice.”

Greathouse and her fellow fest queens helped pass out free bags of freshly sliced cheese for fest visitors, a fan-favorite tradition.

“I'm thankful for the great turnout, and I'm really excited that I get to meet new people,” said 18-year-old Regann Bowles, Miss Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. “And I'm really happy that it's not too hot out.”

Saturday morning’s mild weather and festivities convinced Amanda Rios and her family to make the roughly 30-mile trek from Decatur to Arthur. Rios said her three young children had lots of fun at the festival, but some offerings were clear favorites.

“They like the cheese and the snacks,” Rios said.

Rios’ son, 5-year-old Jackson, was more excited about the animal attractions.

“I rode a big horse,” he said.

The 50th annual Arthur Amish Country Cheese Festival, held in downtown Arthur, will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday.

Upcoming activities include cheese carving contests, kiddie tractor pulls, ice cream socials, corn hole tournaments and live music on Sunday. Multiple “rat races” and a community breakfast will take place before the festival opens on Monday.

Free cheese will be given out at the cheese tent on both days.

More information can be found at arthurcheesefestival.com.

