DECATUR — Before he saw “Barbie,” Skip Huston thought he might not show the movie at his theater in Decatur.

After 25 years of owning the Avon Theatre, Huston knows it’s hard to predict what will draw audiences, and the PG-13 rating on the summer film made him nervous. Success is “up to the movie gods,” he told the Herald & Review.

Huston’s wife was the one who ultimately convinced him “Barbie” needed to play at the Avon. But neither of them expected just how big a hit it would be.

“It started off kind of exciting, and some of the big hits just kind of laid there and died,” Huston said of the summer season. “And then here came ‘Barbie’ to save the world. Who would’ve thought?”

Barbie, the first feature-length film about the Mattel doll, details Barbie's journey from the seemingly perfect "Barbie Land" to the real human world. It brought an “incredible” amount of movie-goers to the Avon, Huston said, with multiple screenings selling out completely. Nationwide, the film has grossed over $540 million since its July 21 release.

The Avon was far from the only local theater to benefit from the Greta Gerwig-directed film’s popularity. “Barbie” was the runaway hit of the summer, and along with movies like “Oppenheimer” and “Sound of Freedom,” it brought big crowds to independent and family-owned movie theaters still reeling from pandemic-era restrictions.

“We had a great spring and summer season. I mean, wonderful,” said Camice Barker, manager at Boarman’s Roxy Theatre in Shelbyville. “And it all depends on what movies Hollywood is producing.”

Movies like “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and “The Little Mermaid” have brought in steady streams of viewers since March, Barker said. Like the Avon, the Roxy saw major interest in “Barbie.”

“People loved it,” Barker said of the film. “They were coming back to see it two or three times.”

“Barbie” was also a big hit at the Clintonia Eagle Theater in Clinton, where “Barbenheimer” — a nickname referring to the combined release weekend for “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” — coincided with a special overnight marathon of the entire “Twilight” film series.

“That looked like the hole in the schedule,” Eric Gubelman, CEO of the Robinson-based Eagle Theaters, said of his decision to schedule the “Twilight Binge” for Barbenheimer weekend.

“What 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' showed was that people want original, fresh content,” Gubelman said.

Franchises fall short

While nostalgic franchises still appeal to many viewers, they may just as easily fall short of expectations. Such was the case for the new “Indiana Jones” and “Mission Impossible” installments at the Avon and Clintonia theaters.

“It was kind of a little bit of a mixed bag,” said Clintonia General Manager Wendy McGath of the early summer season.

Disappointment from the early summer letdowns faded with the arrivals of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer," which tells the story of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer's work on the Manhattan Project and his ensuing political controversies.

Next came the grassroots popularity of “Sound of Freedom,” which was another unexpected hit for some theaters. The film shares the true story of a federal agent on a mission to save children from traffickers deep in the Colombian jungle.

Owners and managers at multiple local theaters told Lee Enterprises they received many requests from area residents to screen "Sound of Freedom." The controversial action film was easier for smaller theaters to obtain than some of the bigger studio projects, Barker said.

“We had a lot of requests for it,” she said. “It was no problem getting it.”

Studios sometimes make single-screen theaters like the Roxy wait longer to access their biggest projects. “Sound of Freedom,” on the other hand, was available almost as soon as Barker contacted her booking agent.

The film ended up being the biggest movie of the summer in Shelbyville, Barker said.

Large crowds and repeat viewers also showed out for “Sound of Freedom” at the Clintonia, though McGath said she was even more surprised at the success of the three-hour-long, R-rated biopic “Oppenheimer.”

“It way exceeded my expectations,” she said of "Oppenheimer."

Huston said he was aware “Sound of Freedom” made a lot of money for some local theaters, but said he wasn’t able to screen the movie because AMC had exclusive rights to the film for the Decatur area.

Lingering lockdown effects

For McGath, the numbers don’t lie.

“We’re actually doing better than we were in 2019,” McGath said of the last pre-pandemic year, a metric many have used to evaluate the movie exhibition industry’s health.

In 2023, the Clintonia is doing “significantly” better than in 2019, by around 15 to 20%, she said.

Despite missing out on the “Sound of Freedom” hype, the Avon has also had a good summer and a good year so far, Huston said. That’s promising in an industry that was already facing challenges before being rocked by the pandemic.

The Avon lost half its staff to new jobs and other life changes during the pandemic, and that's one reason the theater is now open exclusively on weekends, Huston said.

The effects of early COVID shutdowns are also evident in how quickly some studio movies end up jumping to streaming services after short runs in theaters, Huston said.

“There’s one thing that (the studios) forgot, though,” Huston said. “Humans will eventually go crazy and want to see other humans.”

Local theaters are well equipped to face the challenges posed by streaming services, writer and actor strikes and more, said Barker. The Roxy has had to get creative to keep its doors open before, after all.

There was the switch from film to digital over a decade ago, requiring nearly $70,000 in new equipment and installation. The money came through largely because of a community-wide fundraising effort. Then there were pandemic lockdowns, which the theater responded to with curbside popcorn sales.

Through it all, Barker said, it was dedicated community members who kept the Roxy and its fellow small-town, family-owned theaters afloat.

“It’s the same reason why people love Krekel’s over McDonald’s,” Huston said of the Decatur burger chain. “There’s nothing that can take the place of something that’s locally-owned.”

Summer movie season is slowing down now, but after the successes of “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer” and “Sound of Freedom,” exhibitors have a positive outlook for what’s to come.

“For a hundred years, movie theaters have changed with the times. We survived. We adapted,” Gubelman said. “Theaters who recover showmanship, and who rekindle a love of movies and cinema (will survive). And I think that’s our niche.”

Huston, for one, is already ready for the upcoming Martin Scorsese film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which clocks in at three hours and 26 minutes.

If viewers are willing to sit through the film, to be released on Oct. 6, Huston says they'd better be ready to watch it in downtown Decatur.

“It’ll be better there, because it’s always better at the Avon,” he said.

