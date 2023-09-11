MORE COVERAGE:

DECATUR — U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, called for an "expedited" but "thorough" investigation of the Sunday evening blast that sent a half-dozen workers at Archer Daniels Midland's East processing plant to the hospital.

Budzinski, speaking Monday afternoon with Herald & Review via telephone from Washington, vowed "to be a partner on the ground in this situation" as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the federal agency that sets and enforces workplace safety standards, conducts an investigation of the incident.

"My office this morning has been in touch with both the Department of Labor and OSHA offering to be of any assistance, but also supporting the investigation because I think we need answers to what happened last night," Budzinski said.

ADM's hulking Decatur operation is entirely within Budzinski's congressional district. She said the agribusiness giant "did the right thing" in shutting down its East Plant as well as its adjacent corn processing plant immediately after the blast took place.

"We need everything to kind of shut down until we can get answers to these questions because, again, an investigation is really critically important to better understand," Budzinski said. "And an investigation by OSHA is going to talk to all of the players, both the workers working in the facilities, but obviously ADM (and) the Decatur Fire Department."

"We want to make sure this is comprehensive so that we can really get the real answers so this never happens again," Budzinski said. But she added that while pushing for answers, she will also be "making sure that we're doing that in a timely way."

This is an acknowledgement of the pivotal role ADM plays as one of the world's largest food processing companies. It's Decatur manufacturing plant houses its North American headquarters and is the single largest location and employee base across its global footprint.

A prolonged disruption of the plant's processing operations could have a ripple effect on commodity markets just weeks before farmers are set to harvest their crops.

Still, she said that she "would want to make sure... that it was safe for workers to go back in... before anything were to reopen."

Budzinski said she's spoken with ADM officials as well as representatives of Teamsters Local 916, which represents some of the company's Decatur workforce.

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, who represents the nearby 15th Congressional District, tweeted Sunday night that she was monitoring the situation and asked for prayers for ADM employees and first responders at the scene.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth tweeted that her "thoughts are with the families impacted" while wishing those "injured a swift recovery."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his office was in touch with Archer Daniels Midland Co. and pledged state support after an explosion that left an unknown number of workers injured Sunday night.

"Our hearts are with the families of those affected by the explosion in Decatur last night," the governor wrote in a post on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter. "My administration is in touch with those at ADM and have offered state support in any way we can."

