Lewis named First Mid COO

MATTOON, IL — First Mid Bank & Trust has announced the appointment of Mandy Lewis as its new executive vice president, chief operations officer.

Lewis is making a transition from her previous role as executive vice president, chief deposit services officer within the organization, demonstrating First Mid's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering growth from within.

Lewis assumes the role previously held by Laurel Allenbaugh, who will be retiring at the end of the year. During Allenbaugh’s 33-year tenure at First Mid, she has served in multiple roles including controller, head of retail, and chief operations officer.

With over 22 years of invaluable banking industry experience, Lewis’ expertise in marketing, deep product knowledge, and leadership in deposit customer service efforts position her well for operations in today's dynamic banking environment.

"I am honored and excited to embrace the role of chief operations officer at First Mid," Lewis said. "Having served as the chief deposit services officer, I am well-acquainted with our institution's values and operational landscape. I look forward to working closely with our dedicated teams to drive operational excellence, elevate customer experiences, and further propel First Mid's position as a leader in the financial industry."

Lewis began her career with First Mid in 2001. She holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing communications from Eastern Illinois University and is a graduate of the ABA Bank Marketing and Management School.

Land of Lincoln promotes Binkley

DECATUR -- Land of Lincoln Credit Union has announced that Nate Binkley has been promoted to the role of assistant vice president of information technology.

Binkley will manage the credit union’s IT department and oversee its IT infrastructure. Binkley has served as network administrator at LLCU since 2020. Prior to joining LLCU, Binkley served as IT system administrator for the Macon County government office building.

Binkley has over 15 years of experience in the information technology field and holds a Master of Business Administration with a focus in information technology management from Western Governors University. In addition, he is a Cisco Certified Network Associate, as well as holding numerous other professional certificates pertaining to information technology.

BLDD welcomes Larson, Piercy

BLDD Architects, Inc. is proud to welcome Brandan Larson and Dustin Piercy to its architecture team.

Larson joins BLDD as a structural designer with five years of experience, including primary and secondary education facilities, industrial manufacturing plants, healthcare facilities, and many more. Larson specializes in structural design and detailing of concrete, steel, wood and masonry structures.

Piercy returns to his Illinois roots, joining the BLDD team as an architectural designer. He brings several years of experience from his time in New York, where he focused primarily on corporate high-rises in Asia. Piercy has worked on various mixed-use projects in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Guangzhou, Boston, New York City and Chicago.

BLDD Architects, Inc. is a regional, design-driven ﬁrm with more than 50 employees throughout the Midwest, specializing in architectural planning and design.

Growing demand for AI skills will transform these 10 jobs Growing demand for AI skills will transform these 10 jobs Quality assurance tester Investment specialist Business operations Solutions specialist Infrastructure engineer Product manager Application engineer Software engineer Scientist Data analyst