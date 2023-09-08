DECATUR — The Parks family didn’t expect their new business to take off so quickly, but they think they know why it did.

The west end wants pizza.

“We've been open for two weeks, and it's doing extremely well,” said Cody Parks, co-owner of The Pizza Place on Main. “Better than expected. The community definitely has supported a new pizza place for sure. (They) want good pizza.”

Located at 4350 W. Main St., Decatur, The Pizza Place on Main has been “packed” every day of its six-day-a-week schedule, Parks said. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday. Some days, Parks said, there’s been a line outside before opening.

The restaurant has been in the works for a few years now, and Parks said all the work has been worth it.

“All I can do is go off what people say, and they just say it's extremely good pizza,” he said. “And they’ve just been wanting something on the west end for years.”

The west end restaurant’s success comes shortly after a trademark lawsuit between its owners and the owners of The Original Del Carmen's Pizza, LLC was settled in August.

The Parks family — who filed the suit with their original company name, Del Carmen's West, LLC — sued The Original Del Carmen's Pizza, LLC after the latter company claimed via a cease-and-desist letter that it had exclusive rights to the iconic Del Carmen’s name and pizza man logo.

In the original suit, the west location owners claimed they could trace back their rights to the name and trademark to the creators of the original Del Carmen’s Pizza in the early 1970s, Dan and Carmen Simone.

“We purchased Del Carmen’s Pizza West and had intended to open it up with that name,” Parks said.

The parties ultimately settled outside of the courtroom, and a judge dismissed the case on Aug. 29.

Both the Parks family and The Original Del Carmen’s team say they’re happy with the lawsuit’s results.

“We are pleased with the outcome of the negotiated settlement which allows the parties to move forward with their respective businesses with our client continuing advancing the rich history of Del Carmen’s pizzerias in Decatur,” Jonathan Phillips, counsel for The Original Del Carmen’s, told the Herald & Review.

The west end restaurant now has no name, logo or other affiliation with the existing Del Carmen’s restaurants in Decatur. Parks thinks that will work in their favor.

“By us changing our name and not using the Del Carmen’s Pizza West name, that would allow us to expand into the Mount Zion and Forsyth area,” Parks said. “Because, you know, with the Del Carmen’s name, we were only allowed to be on the west side of Decatur and only have one location.”

But an expansion isn’t happening just yet. For now, Parks is just trying to make sure his current location doesn’t run out of breadsticks.

He said the outpouring of support from the community means a lot to his family.

As for any hard feelings left after the legal battles, a slogan that appears on The Pizza Place on Main’s menu and Facebook page seems to say it all: “The best revenge is a good pizza.”

11 memorable Decatur companies that are no longer with us General Electric Block & Kuhl Goldblatt's Linn & Scruggs Borg-Warner Corp. Marvel-Schebler Decatur Brewing Co. Houdaille-Hershey Kelly Food Products Bridgestone/Firestone Decatur Signal Depot