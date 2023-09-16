Oh Beez Sweet Shop opens yogurt shop

Oh Beez Sweet Shop, in the former Krave Frozen Yogurt at 1455 E. Village Parkway, Mount Zion, will host its grand opening from 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

Contests and giveaways will be part of the opening festivities.

Regular business hours will be 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday. More information is available on the restaurant’s Facebook page at OhBeez Sweet Shop.

The owner, TyKyna Cole, opened the self-serve, frozen yogurt restaurant this week. Six core flavors include straw very berry, cake batter delight, chocolate, vanilla, sea salt caramel pretzel and cookie madness. Blue raspberry and Dole pineapple whip are the Italian ice flavors.

“There are four machines that are open, and we are looking into what those specialty flavors will be,” Cole said.

After customers fill the cups with frozen yogurt, they can add various toppings such as fresh fruits, gummy candies, nuts, chocolate, sprinkles and cereals. “Kids love the cereals,” Cole said.

The price is determined by the weight of the cup.

Several other menu items remained the same after Krave closed, including pizza and breadsticks. Fountain drinks will be available by the grand opening, Cole said.

Krave’s Escape Room also closed. Instead, Cole plans to change the room into selfie lounges.

Other additional sweet treats for customers to purchase are baked goods and a selection of candies. Acai Bowls will also be an option. The superfruit sorbet is topped with other healthy items. “Fresh fruit, granola, peanut butter, honey, whatever you want,” Cole said. “It’s a dessert, it’s a meal, it's breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

Big Hungry Donuts set to open by year's end

A new donut shop will be opening in the Mount Zion area by the end of the year.

Whitney Minnes is the owner of Big Hungry Daylight Donut. The restaurant will take the place of the Black Iron Coffee location at 2890 Mount Zion Road, Decatur.

Minnes has partnered with the Oklahoma based Daylight Donuts to create the local pastries. “They have been in business almost 75 years,” Minnes said. “So we’ll buy their flour.”

Along with donuts, the restaurant will sell fried sausage rolls using the same flour and Heinkels sausage. “We’re going to offer plain or jalapeno and cheddar,” Minnes said.

The opening day is not set. However, expectations are to begin serving customers by the end of the year, the owner said.

Black Iron Coffee equipment is still in the building with the merchandise being sold through an online auction this month. The coffee shop’s drive-thru will remain for Big Hungry Donuts.

“Once everything is out of the building, we can get in,” Minnes said. “But we do have some minor modifications we’ll have to make.”

Svendsen's Florist looking for new owners

The owners of Svendsen’s Florist, located at 2702 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Decatur, is looking for a buyer for the business.

“My husband and I are planning on retiring at the end of the year,” said owner Johanne Maple. “Hopefully, we would like to find someone to come in and take it over to fill a wonderful spot for Decatur.”

Maple and her husband, Mark, have their business listed with a real estate agency. “We have a sign out front,” she said. “We also have information in the store too.”

If the business is not sold by the end of the year, the couple will continue with their plans to retire. “We’re just hoping someone will come along,” Maple said. “If not, we’ll probably close.”

