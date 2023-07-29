New Life Thrift Store Boutique and Bridal opens

Thrift store shoppers have a new place to go that is devoted just to the ladies.

New Life Thrift Store has expanded to a Boutique and Bridal shop, located at 3080 N. Kandy Lane in Decatur, just a few doors down from the original store.

According to the store’s manager, Sheree Schinzler, the products are geared towards women. “It’s all for the gals,” she said. “It’s more like a boutique atmosphere. Clean, fresh, but friendly and fun.

Schinzler credits the donors for creating the new space. “We ran out of space down there, because our donors are so generous,” she said.

The products consist of dresses, accessories, homegoods, intimates, suits and bridal wear.

“A lot of our donors give us new items,” Schinzler said. “We felt like putting it in a different atmosphere than in a thrift shop and making it a boutique.”

The original shop, located at 1700 E. Pershing Road, will continue to collect and sell women’s clothing as well as other products.

All donations will still be accepted at the Pershing Road location. “As they go through the processes, if they think it is worthy for here, they will bring them here,” Schinzler said about the boutique items.

RockWell Coffee trailer ready for customers

If the RockWell Coffee Company trailer is sitting in the parking lot of the New Vision Church on the corner of Eldorado and Van Dyke Streets, then the business is ready for customers.

The staff serve hot or cold coffee and espresso-based drinks as well as chai, lattes, energy drinks, lemonades and Italian cream sodas.

“We plan to do this 12 months out of the year,” said owner Dale McKinney.

The mobile walk-in coffee shop is air conditioned and heated based on the weather.

McKinney works in the medical field. And with five children still living at home, opening hours are currently limited to 7 to 11 a.m. two to three days a week at their home base in the church parking lot. Updated information is available on the business Facebook page or website.

“We may try a few lunchtime hours as well to see if that has any luck,” McKinney said. “That’s the beauty of being a small mom-and-pop shop. We can change the rules at any time.”

RockWell Coffee has been a dream for McKinney and his wife, Ann, for nine years. A brick-and-mortar store was not conducive to their lifestyle, McKinney said. “So when this became available as an opportunity, we jumped on it,” he said.

Although the McKinney’s have plans to expand their business, including adding pre-packaged pastries and other foods, the current goal is to become experts at making coffee drinks, “to get a good reputation and to figure out how to do this,” McKinney said.

Hope’s Attic makes a move

The new location at 1130 N. Main St., Decatur, once housed the Saturday Store. “And it was only open on Saturdays,” said Hope’s Attic employee Gena Harvey. “We’re open Monday through Saturday.”

Store hours are 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The thrift store has a wide selection of clothing, as well as housewares, linens and decor. One room is devoted to Christmas items. “And it’s Christmas all year round,” Harvey said.

Other holiday items are displayed as the festivities draw closer. The current season is Back to School. Most of the children’s clothing is priced at under $4.

Funds from Hope’s Attic are used to support the Water Street Mission, a men’s homeless shelter in Decatur.

11 memorable Decatur companies that are no longer with us General Electric Block & Kuhl Goldblatt's Linn & Scruggs Borg-Warner Corp. Marvel-Schebler Decatur Brewing Co. Houdaille-Hershey Kelly Food Products Bridgestone/Firestone Decatur Signal Depot