Briggs Republic Dog Daycare and Boarding opens

Briggs Republic Dog Daycare and Boarding recently opened welcoming Fido and his family.

Located at 350 U.S. 51 in Forsyth, services include dog daycare and a boarding facility. The building was the previous Connie's Greenhouse.

“Our goal is to provide individualized care, smaller numbers and a home-like environment,” said Shannon O'Connor, owner and CEO.

The daycare is open from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The staff provide “extra love, attention or playtime during the day,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor said she wanted to help pet owners who work split shifts, swing shifts or double shifts.

“They may feel guilty leaving their pup at home during those long shifts,” she said. “Or busy families with kids in sports and activities that just don't have time to do the long walks through the park every night like they'd like to.”

The business has been a dream for O’Connor and her husband Ryan since they met in 2011. They are experienced dog sitters and have fostered more than a dozen dogs through a nonprofit rescue in Wisconsin.

“We're incredibly passionate about dogs,” O'Connor said. “Their health, their importance in a family, and their importance in our modern culture.”

For more information on services, call 217-433-5165.

Krave Frozen Yogurt changes ownership

The ownership of Krave Frozen Yogurt, 1455 E. Village Parkway, Mount Zion, has changed hands.

Co-owner Kathy Ahlin and her husband Brett are selling the restaurant, popular for its varieties of frozen yogurt choices, pizza and the local escape room, because they are ready to retire, she said.

“It’s been 10 years,” Ahlin said. “We’re ready to slow down a little bit and enjoy our grandchildren and go on some trips.”

During the past decade, the couple made additions to draw customers in, including the escape room. The business owners also supported the community, including the schools, through fundraisers and other events.

“We’ve offered many different things along the way for everybody,” Ahlin said about their connection to Mount Zion.

According to Ahlin, the new owners are not ready to be named.

“But I do know they are going to continue with the yogurts and the pizza,” she said. “They are going to bring other things also, but I don’t know what.”

The closing date for Krave’s will be Aug. 31.

“Then they will be taking it over from there,” Ahlin said of the new owners.

