DECATUR — Property records show that a New Jersey-based company, Rising Newco LLC, spent $1.25 million buying the Decatur manufacturing facilities of bankrupt Akorn Pharmaceuticals.

Documents filed with the Macon County Recorder’s Office show Rising paid $1.2 million for the Akorn manufacturing building at 1222 W. Grand Ave.

And it also paid just $50,000 for the packaging facility at 140 S. Wyckles Road; the date on the documents for both transactions was June 21.

Rising representatives did not immediately return calls seeking comment, but documents list an address that is the same as Rising Pharmaceuticals, which markets and distributes generic prescription products and medicines.

The arrival of Rising would appear to be good news for the empty Akorn buildings in Decatur, which shut down suddenly in February. More than 400 employees were abruptly thrown out of work as a result of the Akorn bankruptcy filing.

Rising sells under its own label and offers 112 product types, with 19 others under development, covering everything from antacids to dietary supplements, antibiotics and medicine to prevent blood clots. Rising says it has 441 SKUs — the unique identifiers assigned to individual medicines — and their sales are equal to 4.5 billion doses a year.

Rising appears to have had a bankruptcy in its own history in February 2019. The company was subsequently purchased in April 2019 and is now owned by Shore Suven Pharma.

The Rising Pharmaceuticals president and CEO is listed as Vimal Kavuru, who is described on the firm’s website as having a “distinguished track record over the past 25 years of creating and leading successful healthcare ventures.”

Shockwaves

The bankruptcy and abrupt closure of Akorn sent shockwaves through Decatur and Central Illinois. It was especially surprising as the company had appeared to be doing well. The manufacturing plant on West Grand Avenue had gone through a $25 million upgrade in 2018, while the packaging facility on Wyckles Road had in recent years been expanded with a 30,000-square-foot addition.

Employees were summoned to meetings without warning and watched a video presentation telling them everything was closing and their jobs were over. They were then told in the video message from Akorn President and CEO Douglas Boothe that they would be sent an information packet “to help you navigate through the distress and the uncertainty.”

Reacting at the time, Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said the employees and the city deserved better than the way Akorn had acted. “This is just wrong; they should not be treating these people, these employees, these families, like this,” she added.

“I am not happy about it; I am furious about it.”

The community rallied around the displaced workers, hosting numerous job fairs and collecting donations for those who were left without a paycheck and benefits.

The workers had also tried to hit back at Akorn themselves by filing a $5 million class action federal lawsuit seeking unpaid wages and other compensation they said they were owed in the wake of the bankruptcy. They also claimed Akorn violated the law by failing to provide employees with the required 60 days notice of mass layoffs under legislation known as the WARN Act.

But after filing the lawsuit in February, a check of the court docket for the Central District of the U.S. District Court shows the lawsuit was dismissed at the request of the workers on June 20. The court docket does not explain why the legal action was dropped and an attempt to reach the workers' lead attorney was not successful Wednesday.

The suit was dismissed "without prejudice", however, which means it can be refiled at a future date.

Photos: Akorn Pharmaceuticals in Decatur