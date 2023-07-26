DECATUR — The planned expansion of the Good Samaritan Inn's Mercy Gardens has gotten a boost from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Decatur agency is one of 25 recipients of a federal grant awarded by the agency that will be used to develop a nine-acre site into an agricultural zone in order to provide fresh produce, employment opportunities, and agricultural education to historically underserved communities in Macon County, a news release stated.

A total of $7.4 million will be shared by the 25 recipients. The amount being set aside for the local project wasn't released.

“This is going to help get our program started on the land that we received from the city,” said Nicky Besser, executive director for the Good Samaritan Inn. “It will all be going towards Mercy Gardens and urban farming on the land that the city acquired for us.”

In June, the Decatur City Council approved a partnership with the Good Samaritan Inn and Old King's Orchard to develop urban gardens on more than three-dozen vacant lots.

For the Mercy Garden project, the city will remove homes, trees and other debris from and otherwise prepare the nine-acre site — bounded roughly by Edward Street to the east, Union Street to the west, Packard Street to the south and about a half-block south of Grand Avenue to the north. It is expected to take two to three years before the ground is ready for planting crops.

The city's portion of the funding for the urban renewal projects will come from a portion of a $1 million grant secured by state Sen. Doris Turner.

Plans for the USDA grant funds were to provide funding for equipment, labor and buildings, Besser said.

