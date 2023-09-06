DECATUR — The Decatur Park Board is prepared to toss its support behind Contour Airlines and its proposal to provide jet service to Chicago.

The consensus came at the board's regular meeting Wednesday, during which members heard a presentation from a Contour official and discussed its options for providing air service at Decatur Airport.

Smyrna, Tennessee-based Contour was one of two companies that submitted proposals to the U.S. Department of Transportation to provide Essential Air Service between Decatur and Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. Contour's proposal includes the use of 30-seat regional jets.

The second proposal came from Palm Beach, Florida-based Southern Airways Express LLC, which operates nine-seat turboprop aircraft. That company offered two proposals, one to provide service to O'Hare and another to provide service to O'Hare and Lambert International Airport in St. Louis.

The U.S. Department of Transportation subsidizes Essential Air Service for communities like Decatur to ensure that people in less populated areas have access to air travel.

A Contour representative said that while the dimensions of the jet used by Contour are similar to the ones being used by Skywest, he highlighted the positive side of having 20 fewer seats.

“One of the benefits is that each one of the rows has a minimum of 36 inches of legroom,” said Matt Chaifetz, CEO of Contour Aviation. “Which is equivalent to first class on most airlines.”

Contour has a partnership with American Airlines that allows customers to purchase a single ticket for trips involving connections between the two carriers, and Contour customers’ baggage to be transferred to and from American Airlines’ flights.

Contour's proposal calls for 12 weekly flights to Chicago. That's the same number offered by Skywest, Airport Director Tim Wright said.

The departures and return times will be determined by American Airlines schedules, Chaifetz said.

Contour recently began offering flights between O’Hare and Marion, Illinois, Kirksville, Missouri, and Owensboro, Kentucky. Flights to these communities are offered on regional jets 12 times per week: twice a day, five days per week, and once per day on the remaining two days.

After further discussion, park board members agreed to submit a letter supporting the jet service being offered by Contour to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

This support is consistent with the previous effort that brought Skywest to Decatur.

When SkyWest was chosen in 2019, Decatur business leaders, including Archer Daniels Midland Co., expressed a preference for jet service rather than prop planes. That is still the case, Wright said.

“The DOT considers all the factors,” said Clay Gerhard, the park district's executive director. “They take into consideration what services we’ve had in the past.”

Other factors include the airline’s reputation and costs.

Community members have until Sept. 29 to provide feedback on the two options. The proposals are available online at regulations.gov under docket number DOT-OST-2006-23929, along with the request for comments on the proposals.

In other business, the park board approved the purchase of new playground equipment for Garfield Park. GameTime playground equipment will be purchased for $145,985 through Cunningham Recreation.

“This will be the first piece of the Garfield Park revitalization plan,” Gerhard said.

The plans include installing the equipment by spring.

The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.

History photos: Decatur Airport and aircraft Decatur Initial flight New airport 1932 Airplane Airplane Hangar Stunts Airplane hangar Decatur Aerial Visitors Dorothy Pryor and Lois Borchers Development Wells and Walker Proposed Airplane and hangar Three passenger plane Stringing wires Plane parts Flying instructors Airport Construction Airport dedication