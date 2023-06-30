GK9 Wine prepares to open in downtown Decatur

GK9 Wine & Spirits is flowing into downtown Decatur soon with a plan to offer patrons a unique way of enjoying a variety of wines — self-serve dispensers.

“You get a card to start a tab,” owner Jack Kiley said. “We’ll have 16 spouts. You have a mixture of red wine, white wine and a couple of spirits just to try.”

Kiley hopes to have a revolving choice of wines available to the customers. GK9’s Instagram account will have listings of their up-to-date choices.

“We might have some high-end or hard-to-find stuff,” he said.

GK9 Wine is expected to open July 14 in the former Talbot's Outlet, which was located in the Hickory Point Bank & Trust Building at 225 N. Water St. until it closed in 2021.

“We’ll have traditional beer seltzers for on-site consumption as well,” Kiley said. “And we’ll have a full retail offering of spirits, beers, wines, mixers, and a kind of traditional liquor store.”

So what's the story behind the unique name?

Kiley and his wife Sarah both grew up in Shelbyville.

“My grandfather nicknamed this cove we went to (on Lake Shelbyville) GK9,” Kiley said. “So it’s just a throwback to home.”

A bar and seating for approximately 50 customers will be available in the establishment.

Downtown Decatur was an ideal spot for opening a wine shop, according to Kiley.

“It seemed like a good energy,” Kiley said. “We just liked the space a lot.”

The convenience of the center of the city was also a draw for the owner.

“It would complement everything that they have there,” Kiley said.

Del Carmen’s adds Mount Zion location

A bit of the past will be part of the experience for patrons of the newest Del Carmen’s Pizza in Decatur.

The Del Carmen’s East pizza sign that once advertised the pizza restaurant on 22nd Street is again in full view for customers.

“That was there for almost 30 years,” said Roger Taylor, owner of the new restaurant at 2034 S. Mount Zion Road.

The restaurant, with delivery service and seating for approximately 100 people, opened to the public on Tuesday in the strip mall that is anchored by Rural King. LaGondola Spaghetti House was the previous tenant.

Taylor also owns the Del Carmen’s on North Water Street.

“We’ve tried to mirror what we have out there, because we want to make sure the experience is the same at both places,” he said.

There will be one difference, however: The new location will be open on Sundays.

Del Carmen's pizzas are known for their thin crust.

“And we make them here locally,” Taylor said. “We make the sauce here, too.”

For small gatherings, a party room is available with seating for nearly 30 customers. Reservations and a deposit are required.

Del Carmen’s East at 221 N. 22nd St. was destroyed by a fire in 2016. The daughter of the original owners, Larry and Martha Stanley, wanted to open in a new location on the north side of the city, but with her family’s recipes.

Val Potts operated the Water Street restaurant before she sold it to Taylor and his wife.

“It stayed in their family all those years,” Taylor said. “We hope to have it in our family for the same amount of time.”

11 memorable Decatur companies that are no longer with us General Electric Block & Kuhl Goldblatt's Linn & Scruggs Borg-Warner Corp. Marvel-Schebler Decatur Brewing Co. Houdaille-Hershey Kelly Food Products Bridgestone/Firestone Decatur Signal Depot