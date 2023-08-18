The first Decatur 7 Brew location on Mount Zion Road will be opening by Aug. 28 in the strip mall anchored by Rural King, according to Kody Smith, 7 Brew operator.
“We’re waiting on a couple of last-minute permits and inspections,” he said. “But we’re on track for that opening.”
The second location will be near the northside Aldi and along Pershing Road. A fence marking the area was erected this past week. According to Smith, Decatur has been receptive to the company’s product.
“And that Pershing Road allows us to more conveniently be involved with a different side of town,” he said.
With more than 100 coffee stands throughout the Midwest, 7 Brew Coffee is primarily a drive-thru restaurant with two lanes. “This allows us to get people in and serve them quicker,” Smith said. “We do offer walk-up orders as well for anyone that happens to be on foot.”
The process of opening 7 Brew Coffee facilities is somewhat quick, including for the Pershing Road restaurant, the company said.
“Mid- to late November is realistic,” said Mark Huonder, development manager, about the newest location. “You guys are going to see a building there in four weeks or so.”
A construction crew lifts and maneuvers a building to drop onto its foundation on Thursday for the new 7 Brew drive-thru coffee stand on Mount Zion Road in Decatur. The building was constructed off-site and then delivered to the location.