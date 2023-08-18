7 Brew Coffee drive-thru locations popping up

The 7 Brew Coffee company has begun construction on a second location at 550 E. Pershing Road.

The first Decatur 7 Brew location on Mount Zion Road will be opening by Aug. 28 in the strip mall anchored by Rural King, according to Kody Smith, 7 Brew operator.

“We’re waiting on a couple of last-minute permits and inspections,” he said. “But we’re on track for that opening.”

The second location will be near the northside Aldi and along Pershing Road. A fence marking the area was erected this past week. According to Smith, Decatur has been receptive to the company’s product.

“And that Pershing Road allows us to more conveniently be involved with a different side of town,” he said.

With more than 100 coffee stands throughout the Midwest, 7 Brew Coffee is primarily a drive-thru restaurant with two lanes. “This allows us to get people in and serve them quicker,” Smith said. “We do offer walk-up orders as well for anyone that happens to be on foot.”

The process of opening 7 Brew Coffee facilities is somewhat quick, including for the Pershing Road restaurant, the company said.

“Mid- to late November is realistic,” said Mark Huonder, development manager, about the newest location. “You guys are going to see a building there in four weeks or so.”

The building of a 7 Brew Coffee consists of setting up a pre-assembled facility.

“It’s a big, exciting day,” Smith said. “There’s a big crane that drops the building into place.”

JJ Fish and Chicken set to open

The original Chicago franchise JJ Fish and Chicken will be making its way to Decatur.

Construction on the fast food restaurant, 2510 N. Water St., is in the finishing stages. It will be in the strip mall near St. Teresa High School and next to the north-end Domino's Pizza.

According to the restaurant’s owner, Imran Desai, the timeframe for opening the restaurant will be mid-September.

The basic JJ Fish and Chicken menu consists of fried chicken and fish.

“But I’m planning on bringing chicken tenders with different sauces,” Desai said.

Additions to the menu will be adapted to the region, the owner said.

“It will be the specialty of the area,” Desai said. “I still need to finalize those things.”

The focus now is to complete the construction of the facility with a dine-in area.

“Just to get ready,” Desai said. “But there's a lot going on, the plumbing, electrical work. We are doing a whole new construction.”

