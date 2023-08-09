SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois State Fair is introducing a new dining option for guests to try more food on a tight budget.

The fair’s new Small Plates, Big Tastes campaign will allow guests to get sample size portions from any Village of Cultures vendor for just $3.

“There are so many tasty options all around the fairgrounds, especially in the Village of Cultures, that we came up with a great way for fairgoers to travel around the world without breaking the bank,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark in a news release.

“The perfectly sized portions give folks a chance to sample foods they may have not tried otherwise, and if they fall in love with the dish, they can go back for the full-size portion,” Clark continued.

The fair’s “Feeding Frenzy” will also return in 2023. Every weekday of the fair from 2 to 5 p.m., participating vendors will reduce prices on select menu items. The “Jaws” theme song will play over fairground speakers 15 minutes prior to the discounts starting and 15 minutes before they end each day.

Guests can find an updated list of participating vendors and their locations online at statefair.illinois.gov/ or at the fairgrounds’ information booths.

Photos: A sampling of food available at the 2022 Illinois State Fair