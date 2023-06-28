DECATUR – The state of Illinois this week gave HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital approval to permanently close four service areas the hospital had already suspended earlier this year.

Meanwhile, other Decatur area healthcare providers say they’ve been working for months to ensure care remains consistent and accessible while experiencing influxes of new patients, primarily in the obstetrics and behavioral health service areas.

“We're over 100 additional births this year versus this time last year,” said Drew Early, president and CEO of Decatur Memorial Hospital. “It's been something we've been able to absorb. It's taken some adjusting. Anytime you move large volumes of patients like this, you know, there's a learning curve.”

St. Mary’s Hospital announced in January its plans to petition the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board (HFSRB) for permission to discontinue its advanced inpatient rehabilitation, obstetrics and newborn nursery, pediatrics and inpatient behavioral health services.

The four shuttered units contributed to ongoing financial struggles and annual multi-million-dollar operating losses, the hospital said in its unit closure petition.

St. Mary’s did not respond to an email request for comment from the Herald & Review on Wednesday.

Now the primary center for baby births and obstetrics care in Macon County, DMH saw 600 babies born at the hospital in 2022. Administrators expect that number to near or top 1,000 by the end of this year.

To handle all those new births, the hospital has made significant financial investments in resources like the 24/7, in-house laborist service. The laborist service means the hospital now has an OB-GYN physician available at all times to help support community physicians in servicing what will end up being nearly twice as many births as its seen in the past.

Overall, DMH has adopted former St. Mary’s patients “pretty successfully,” Early said.

But the St. Mary’s closures have also left Macon County patients without a local option for long-term inpatient behavioral healthcare, a service which DMH does not provide.

Mary E. Garrison, president and CEO of Heritage Behavioral Health Center in Decatur, said she’s been working with St. Mary’s and other local and state healthcare administrators for nearly six months now to figure out how to close that gap.

On July 1, Heritage will officially introduce a new model of care called the Behavioral Health Urgent Care Hub. It’s meant to serve as a transitional resource for people in psychiatric emergencies.

“The idea is, we want to be that hub where everybody comes first so that we can use our expertise to say, OK, yeah, you might need to be hospitalized. We can get you to the ER to make that process happen,” Garrison said. “I do think it's difficult for our community to have no beds available, but we're going to get over that, and we’re going to move forward.”

The service is also meant to help evaluate whether or not patients need a long-term hospital stay or might gain more from a less restrictive care environment. The new hub has been on a soft rollout in recent weeks, and Garrison said Heritage has already assisted 338 patients through the hub since the start of June.

Heritage already offers a variety of other mental health services, including a crisis residential unit that can service up to 14 patients at a time. The crisis unit is different from a hospital stay or an inpatient facility, though, which are generally reserved for longer-term treatment plans for severe cases.

There’s already a shortage of inpatient psychiatric beds statewide, Garrison said, meaning some patients in those severe cases may end up far from home — in Chicago or Indiana or other states.

Garrison said she wants residents to be aware that even though inpatient care might not be available in the county anymore, they still have options.

“Our whole perspective is anyone, anytime, anywhere. We're going to give you a caring contact and say, ‘How can I help you?’” Garrison said. “And we're going to get those initial needs met today. And if that means you're in a crisis, we're going to address that. If that means you want to get housing, you want to get food, you just need someone to talk to you for a minute, we're going to do that.”

The healthcare infrastructure in Macon County has been able to withstand multiple challenges in recent years, Early said, from the pandemic to nursing shortages and more. He thinks local providers will be able to move on from the St. Mary’s closures.

“Here at DMH, we're committed to this community, and we want to keep as much care as local as possible,” Early said. “The economic realities hospitals and healthcare are facing right now is really quite daunting. And as we see more and more patients, (and) payment is not keeping up with cost, it's a really challenging time there. I think hospitals are all having to look at the services they provide and ensure that we can be here for the long haul.”

PHOTOS: Patriotic Prayer Service & Decatur Day Care Center Parade at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Johnson_Timothy 7.3.18.jpg Peete_Tia 7.3.18.jpg Independence Day Parade 1 7.3.18.jpg Independence Day Parade 2 7.3.18.jpg Independence Day Parade 3 7.3.18.jpg Independence Day Parade 4 7.3.18.jpg Independence Day Parade 5 7.3.18.jpg Independence Day Parade 6 7.3.18.jpg Prayer Service 1 7.3.18.jpg Prayer Service 2 7.3.18.jpg Prayer Service 3 7.3.18.jpg Prayer Service 4 7.3.18.jpg Prayer Service 5 7.3.18.jpg Prayer Service 6 7.3.18.jpg