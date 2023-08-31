DECATUR — A massive system-wide computer and internet systems failure is severely disrupting operations within the Hospital Sisters Health System.

All attempts to contact the hospital system via the internet Thursday were being referred to an update page which said HSHS “became aware of a system outage” on Aug. 27 that has “temporarily taken offline virtually all operating systems.”

HSHS, which runs St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur, St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville and HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, said it was following emergency procedures to continue to provide in-patient and out-patient care.

“We are following existing protocols for system outages and nearly all HSHS hospital and clinic locations remain open and are caring for patients,” the update page said.

“We recognize how challenging this situation has been for everyone and how hard our colleagues and providers are working to continue caring for our patients… Patient safety and quality remain our top priorities.”

St. Mary’s Hospital spokesman Andrew Dilbeck told the Herald & Review that the update page information was accurate and he could not comment further.

HSHS runs 12 hospitals and care systems in Illinois and six hospitals in Wisconsin and it's understood the system outage affects all of them.

HSHS has not commented on the source of the disruption.

Rebecca Cramblit, a spokeswoman at the FBI office in Springfield, told the Herald & Review: “The only thing I can tell you is that, per FBI policy, we don’t confirm or deny whether or not we’re involved in an investigation. That is just to protect the integrity of the investigation, the victims, everything around it. So I cannot speak as to whether or not we’re involved.”

A section of the HSHS update page, headed “What We Are Doing”, says: “As soon as we became aware of the outage, we mobilized our incident command protocols and downtime procedures and engaged outside experts to support our response and determine what happened.

“We are continuing to follow existing protocols for system outages, including taking steps to minimize disruptions and ensure high quality, safe patient care. Our investigation into this incident is ongoing. We will provide updates on this webpage (https://www.hshsupdates.org/) and at our hospitals and clinics as appropriate.”

As to whether confidential patient information had been breached, HSHS said that aspect of the disruption was still being investigated.

“We are continuing to look into this issue and will provide updates as we are able,” the update page said.

“Our top priority is continuing to provide consistent, quality care to our patients and restoring our systems and applications for our colleagues as quickly as possible.”

But HSHS also says it doesn’t yet know when that is going to happen. “It is unclear at this time when systems will be fully restored,” the update page said.

Photos: Rare blue supermoon dazzles stargazers around the globe