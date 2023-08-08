SPRINGFIELD — Memorial Health is laying off hundreds of employees, primarily in leadership, administrative and support positions, in response to financial troubles, officials said.

The layoffs, 20% of which are leadership positions, were brought on by "current national and statewide economic trends negatively affecting the healthcare industry," the hospital system said in a statement to Lee Enterprises on Tuesday.

Affected positions are primarily in the leadership, administrative and support areas.

"Several hundred" employees are impacted by the layoffs, Memorial said. The reduction represents 5% of the system's total salary and benefits.

Memorial Health operates hospitals in Decatur, Springfield, Taylorville, Lincoln and Jacksonville and primary care facilities across Central Illinois.

Departing employees will receive a severance package, a health insurance stipend and support resources, Memorial said. Some may have the chance to transfer to different roles within the organization.

“This is a difficult decision that was made after careful analysis and implementation of other cost-saving measures. Memorial Health is not immune to national trends, such rising cost of supplies and equipment, high cost of labor and shifting trends in payer reimbursements,” Ed Curtis, Memorial Health president and CEO, said in the statement.

"We are committed to continuing to provide the highest quality of care for the communities we serve, and this action, while painful, enables us to focus on our core mission," Curtis said.

