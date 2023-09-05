DECATUR — Area veterans will soon have access to Veterans Affairs orthotics services closer to home.
VA Illiana Health Care System is expanding its orthotics services to the Decatur and Bloomington VA clinics this month. The first orthotics appointments will start on Wednesday, Sept. 6, in Decatur and on Monday, Sept. 11, in Bloomington.
After the initial start dates, the Decatur VA will hold orthotics clinics on the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of every month. The Bloomington clinic will offer orthotics services every Monday.
VA Illiana’s Orthotics and Prosthetics Service is staffed by four clinicians, with one orthotist and fitter team based in Danville and one in Peoria. The team members will continue to provide care at their base locations while traveling to VA locations in Central Illinois.
“We’re proud to expand orthotics services as part of our ongoing commitment to accessible, excellent care,” said Amanda Secrist, VA Illiana’s orthotics lead, in a news release. “In addition to providing veterans with the services they have earned at a more convenient location, we will often be able to provide services sooner. We undertook this expansion guided by veteran feedback and will continue to evaluate the need for further growth based on veteran needs.”
Orthotics professionals can provide veterans with devices fitted to portions of the body for protection and to assist or resist specific body motions.
Offerings from the orthotics department include diabetic shoes and inserts, orthopedic shoes and inserts, knee, arm, ankle and back braces or walking boots.
Veterans do not need a referral from outside the VA for the new orthotics services.
