DECATUR — Phone service has been restored to hospitals and clinics within Hospital Sisters Health System as it continues to recover from a massive operating system outage.

A statement released by the health system late Monday also noted hospital emergency rooms remain open and that patients can schedule elective and non-elective procedures.

The healthy system's MyChart program remains offline, requiring patients to call their respective clinics to schedule or confirm appointments. In addition, patient billing services are suspended.

"We are working diligently to bring all of our systems back online as quickly and as safely as possible, and we are prioritizing patient safety as we establish a process for restoration. We are making steady progress in our restoration process," the health system said in the update posted on its website late Monday.

HSHS, which runs St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur, St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville and HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, began to experience the outage early Aug. 27. Most communications systems and hospital and clinic operations were affected, although the health system said its staff efficiently executed the plan for such situations.

It still is not clear whether confidential patient information has been compromised. HSHS President and CEO Damond Boatwright said in a video statement released Friday that an investigation into the scope and impact of the breach was ongoing.

Friday's message also marked the health system's first indication as to the cause of the outage: "Based on our findings, we can confirm this was the result of a cybersecurity incident," Boatwright said, adding that more information would be released as it becomes available.

He said the health system was working with law enforcement. An FBI spokeswoman previously said the agency would not confirm or deny whether it was involved in an investigation.

"Your patience and understanding mean the world to us," Boatwright said. "Please know our top priority is protecting patient safety and supporting our colleagues so they can take care of the patients we serve."

The health system said further updates would be provided at hshsupdates.org.

The attack comes weeks after one that took hospitals and clinics in several states offline for weeks. The attack on Prospect Medical Holdings, which runs facilities in California, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Texas, forced postponement of some elective surgeries, outpatient appointments, blood drives and other services.

Globally, the healthcare industry was the hardest-hit by cyberattacks in the year ending in March, according to IBM’s annual report on data breaches. For the 13th straight year it reported the most expensive breaches, averaging $11 million each. Next was the financial sector at $5.9 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

PHOTOS: HSHS St. Mary's Hospital hosts Blessing of the Animals service