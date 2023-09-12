DECATUR — Hospital Sisters Health Systems has successfully restored its electronic health records system, which includes MyChart applications, officials said Tuesday.

A “cybersecurity incident” on Aug. 27 caused a massive operating system outage for HSHS hospitals and facilities. Those included St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur, St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville and St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, as well as HSHS Medical Group, Prairie Cardiovascular entities, HSHS St. John’s College of Nursing and community clinic partners.

The cybersecurity incident affected most communications systems.

A website devoted to updates on the situation states: “We will respond to patient messages as quickly as possible, and we encourage patients to reach out to their health care provider’s office to speak with a member of their health care team, should they require urgent assistance.

“We remain focused on restoring the rest of our systems in a methodical manner, which will take time to complete. We appreciate your continued patience and look forward to continuing to care for our valued patients.”

Patients who have sent messages to the health system will receive answers as quickly as possible, and patients can again use MyChart to schedule appointments. For urgent matters, the site says, patients should contact their provider's office by telephone.

It still remains unclear whether confidential patient information has been compromised. HSHS President and CEO Damond Boatwright said an investigation into the scope and impact of the breach is ongoing.

