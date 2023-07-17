DECATUR — The Illinois Commerce Commission is hosting a public forum on the proposed Ameren Illinois’ $1.3 billion, four-year electric rate-hike request.
The forum will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at the Decatur Civic Center. Representatives from the Illinois Commerce Commission administrative law judge will be in attendance to accept written and in-person comments. Persons wishing to speak will be limited to three minutes each to allow for as many comments as possible.
For consumers not able to attend the forum, public comments can be left on the ICC website or by calling 1-800-524-0795 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We encourage Ameren Illinois customers to go to the Decatur Civic Center and let their voices be heard against this proposed rate hike,” Citizens Utility Board Executive Director Sarah Moskowitz said. “Of course, Ameren has to maintain its system, but the utility doesn’t deserve a blank check and we’re doing everything we can to reduce this proposed increase. We encourage and appreciate public participation in this rate case.”
People are also reading…
- Decatur Akorn buildings bought by New Jersey firm
- SUV smashes into Decatur home Sunday
- Vehicle crashes into Woodcrest apartment in Decatur
- Former assistant state's attorney pleads not guilty to misconduct charges
- Woman who had sex with boy sentenced to probation
- Decatur man shot twice in fight over bullying, police report
- KEVIN HALE: Finding a lot to love in Loveland, Colorado
- Tension picks up as Shelby County Dive Team barred from responding to weekend calls
- Police request help in solving the death of a Decatur man
- Police urge caution along Interstate 72 following fire
- With dive team fate in limbo, tensions in Shelby Co. persist
- Decatur lawns honored in local contest
- Dennis School students will likely have a late start to their school year
- OSHA complaint closes all access to Dennis School buildings
- New arrest made in jail officer gun case
Ameren Illinois filed its $1.3 billion multi-year rate plan in January. CUB said in a news release that the proposed increase, plus five other gas or electric rate-hike requests filed by utility companies in 2023, total a record $3.7 billion.
The rate hikes would take effect in 2024.
What's needed to survive a power outage
Ameren Illinois recommends preparing a storm supply kit to be ready in case of a power outage. It works to restore power as quickly and safely as possible, but sometimes it can be out for an extended period of time. In addition to preparing family members, food and water for family pets can be useful, too.
For more information, go to AmerenIllinois.com and click "Outage Center"
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Valerie Wells
Education Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.