DECATUR — Construction has begun on what appears to be Decatur’s fourth Starbucks location.

A building permit issued by the city of Decatur lists “new Starbucks building” with a project cost of $520,000. The owner is listed as Joseph Urbana Investments and the contractor is D. Joseph Construction, both of Peoria.

Additional information about the project wasn’t available Thursday.

It will be located near the south entrance to the strip mall anchored by Rural King at 2062 Mount Zion Road. For more clarification, it will be near the Busey Bank and on the opposite side of the entrance from a 7 Brew Coffee that is under construction and expected to open soon.

Decatur has three Starbucks, one of which is inside the Airport Plaza Kroger just a couple blocks away from the construction site. The others are located across town, with a shop at 355 W. Mound Road and inside the nearby Target store.

Plans also have been announced for a Starbucks to be located in Forsyth. A new building for the coffee franchise will be constructed on the north end of the former Hometown Buffet parking lot, village officials have said.

In 2018, it looked like the east end of town was going to get a Starbucks when the city of Decatur issued a building permit to the company for signage at 1910 S. Mount Zion Road in front of Rural King. A few months later the company said there were no plans to open a store there.

This strip mall has seen many new additions in recent months. Del Carmen’s East recently opened in the former LaGondola Spaghetti House. A Take 5 Oil Change has opened next to the 7 Brew site.

The city will soon welcome a second Take 5 Oil Change at 3023 N. Water St. north of McDonald’s. Also announced are plans for a second 7 Brew Coffee at 550 E. Pershing Road, near the road that carries traffic to the back of the nearby Aldi.

