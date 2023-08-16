DECATUR — Perlita II Mexican Grill’s Hickory Point Mall location is permanently closed after multiple repeat health code violations.

The Macon County Board of Health on Tuesday voted unanimously to revoke the business’ permit to operate at the mall. Other La Perlita locations, including a storefront on North 22nd Street and a food truck, remain open.

“As a business owner, I'm very, very disappointed in the way you guys have run your business,” said Board of Health President Mark Scranton to the restaurant owners. “This is unconscionable what you guys will allow to happen in your facilities.”

Perlita II Mexican Grill was initially closed after failing a health inspection on Aug. 7. That was the restaurant’s second closure in twelve months, said Jerry Brown, health inspector and assistant director of environmental health.

Violations detailed in Brown’s Aug. 7 inspection report included fridges and coolers running at too-warm temperatures, leaving food more perceptible to bacterial growth, and raw foods being improperly stored.

Because the certified manager in charge of the restaurant at the time of its inspection was unable to identify how long raw chicken and beef had been left in “the temperature danger zone” in a production cooler, Brown said, all the food was discarded and the restaurant’s business permit suspended.

Luis Rojas, who identified himself as president of the La Perlita Hickory Point location, told the board the person in charge of the restaurant hadn’t been properly trained.

“We took care of that and trained them properly, and we also fixed the walk-in cooler and the meat fridge and everything,” Rojas said. “We went through all the violations we failed and everything, and we corrected them as soon as possible.”

The August Perlita II closure followed one on Oct. 28 of last year. The two imminent health hazards causing the October closure were a “severe” cockroach infestation and the selling and serving of spoiled food, Brown said.

According to Scranton, Perlita II has seen 70 observed and corrected actions and 10 repeat violations over the past couple of years.

“I'm not going to go pick apart any details. I think the data speaks for itself,” said board Vice President Jeffrey Entler. “You vote your conscience. But the data proves itself.”

The business owners will not be able to reapply for a food permit at the Hickory Point Mall location. Other La Perlita locations remain open, but Scranton asked health inspectors to conduct on-site inspections at those other locations within the next several days.

“I don't want to see you guys back here again, because if you do come back again, you're probably not going to like the outcome,” Scranton said.

In other news, the board also heard updates on a planned compensation study at the health department. The study, part of ongoing employee recruitment and retention efforts at the department, is meant to ensure salaries are up-to-date and competitive.

“We had a finance committee meeting before the board of health meeting where we decided we're going to go and officially move forward on that,” said Macon County Public Health Administrator Lindsey Munsterman. “... That will be started this week, and we anticipate getting results back within the next two to three weeks from when that starts.”

The study has been discussed at multiple board of health meetings before a funding resolution was approved at the Macon County Board meeting last week.

The Macon County Board of Health will meet again on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 5:30 p.m. at the Macon County Health Department WIC Conference Room, 1221 E. Condit St. Decatur.

