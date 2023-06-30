DECATUR — GK9 Wine & Spirits is flowing into downtown Decatur soon with a plan to offer patrons a unique way of enjoying a variety of wines — self-serve dispensers.

“You get a card to start a tab,” owner Jack Kiley said. “We’ll have 16 spouts. You have a mixture of red wine, white wine and a couple of spirits just to try.”

Kiley hopes to have a revolving choice of wines available to the customers. GK9’s Instagram account will have listings of their up-to-date choices.

“We might have some high-end or hard-to-find stuff,” he said.

GK9 Wine is expected to open July 14 in the former Talbot's Outlet, which was located in the Hickory Point Bank & Trust Building at 225 N. Water St. until it closed in 2021.

“We’ll have traditional beer seltzers for on-site consumption as well,” Kiley said. “And we’ll have a full retail offering of spirits, beers, wines, mixers, and a kind of traditional liquor store.”

So what's the story behind the unique name?

Kiley and his wife Sarah both grew up in Shelbyville.

“My grandfather nicknamed this cove we went to (on Lake Shelbyville) GK9,” Kiley said. “So it’s just a throw back to home.”

A bar and seating for approximately 50 customers will be available in the establishment.

Downtown Decatur was an ideal for opening a wine shop, according to Kiley. “It seemed like a good energy,” Kiley said. “We just liked the space a lot.”

The convenience of the center of the city was also a draw for the owner. “It would compliment everything that they have there,” Kiley said.

