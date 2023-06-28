DECATUR — A bit of the past will be part part of the experience for patrons of the newest Del Carmen’s Pizza in Decatur.

The Del Carmen’s East pizza sign that once advertised the pizza restaurant on 22nd Street, is again in full view for customers.

“That was there for almost 30 years,” said Roger Taylor, owner of the new restaurant located at 2034 S. Mount Zion Road.

The restaurant, with delivery service and seating for approximately 100 people, opened to the public on Tuesday in the strip mall that is anchored by Rural King. LaGondola Spaghetti House was the previous tenant.

Taylor also owns the Del Carmen’s on North Water Street.

“We’ve tried to mirror what we have out there, because we want to make sure the experience is the same at both places,” he said.

There will be one difference, however. The new location will be open on Sundays.

Del Carmen's pizzas are known for their thin crust. “And we make them here locally,” Taylor said. “We make the sauce here, too.”

For small gatherings, a party room is available with seating for nearly 30 customers. Reservations and a deposit are required.

Del Carmen’s East at 221 N. 22nd St. was destroyed by a fire in 2016. The daughter of the original owners, Larry and Martha Stanley, wanted to open in a new location on the northside of the city, but with her family’s recipes.

Val Potts operated the Water Street restaurant before she sold it to Taylor and his wife.

“It stayed in their family all those years,” he said. “We hope to have it in our family for the same amount of time.”

