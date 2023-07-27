HARRISTOWN — Macon County's long wait for a cannabis dispensary is over.

The owners of Mystic Greenz and community leaders in Harristown cut the ribbon on the new weed shop Thursday morning. The company then gave a select few a sneak peek inside ahead of the shop's opening to the general public Friday morning.

"We have high hopes and we're very excited," said Harristown Mayor Evelyn Deverell.

The 4,000-square-foot dispensary is located at 5045 Indus Dr. in Harristown, near the intersection of Interstate 72 and U.S. 36. A billboard at this intersection already has been updated to include "Now Open."

Inside, customers are greeted in a front 'welcome' space with seating, which leads into a smaller room that serves as a checkpoint to enter the retail space.

The retail space includes televisions featuring pricing of available products, a wall of company-branded T-shirts available for purchase, two self-service kiosks and — much like a traditional retail shopping experience — a front counter area with registers where orders are rung up and the product is received.

Dispensary co-owner Krishna Balakrishnan said they are still waiting on some shelving, but they eventually plan to put displays of various product packaging up for customers to see. He said there should be no surprises in the types and brands of products that they offer.

"Pretty much we have all the products here starting from flower, pre-rolls, vapes, concentrates, edibles," Balakrishnan said. "So whatever they can get in Springfield, they can get right here in the store. There's a little bit of tax benefit being in Harristown, so they might save a percentage here or there too."

The opening comes more than four years after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the state's recreational marijuana legalization law. Since recreational sales went live in 2020, Macon County residents have had to travel upwards of 45 minutes to an hour for access to the nearest dispensaries in Springfield and Champaign.

This was due to to the lack of existing medical marijuana dispensaries, which were permitted to sell recreational product immediately, as well as delays in the rollout, first due to the COVID-19 pandemic and later due to a series of lawsuits over dispensary license lottery process.

Charles Mahoney, a Decatur resident who was one of the first customers in line Thursday morning, said the new location "keeps a lot of people from wasting gas," noting that he's traveled to as far as Carlinville and Peoria to get product in the past.

"It only takes me five minutes to get here," Mahoney said. "I live right in the heart of town, so I could almost just walk out here."

Joseph Couch, of Decatur, was also among the first through the doors, taking advantage of the dispensary's self-service kiosk to order his product.

A medical cannabis patient, Couch said he started growing his own product at home in order to avoid the long drive to Champaign or Springfield. It's an expensive endeavor he no longer needs to take on with the new shop in town.

"It's a really, really big financial saver to have a dispensary this close," Couch said.

"It's kind of a bummer it's not in 'Decatur' Decatur because we'll miss out on a lot of tax money, but it's going to be great for Harristown," he added.

Despite being within Harristown city limits, the dispensary has a Decatur mailing address. And it is expected to draw most of its customer base from within Decatur.

But, a majority on the Decatur City Council has been steadfast in their refusal to reconsider their 2020 decision to opt out of adult-use cannabis sales, meaning that Mystic Greenz and other prospective dispensary operators have been limited to a handful of sites within the county.

Recreational cannabis sales are also not allowed in unincorporated Macon County. Besides Harristown, the only two municipalities in Macon County open to permitting a dispensary within their borders are Argenta and Maroa.

Balakrishnan, however, said they believe they have found the perfect site, which has visibility from U.S. 36 and is close to Interstate 72.

And, the large parcel provides enough room for a planned 30,000-square-foot cultivation facility, which will be used to grow products that will be sold in the dispensary and transported to others. Balakrishnan said the group would likely turn their focus to the cultivation center next year.

Construction of the dispensary began in early March. Balakrishnan said there was a lot of hard work in between, with no day "less than 18 hours for us."

He touted the dispensary's security, saying that there are 57 cameras “covering every inch of the building" and that "security’s like Fort Knox here."

The constructed structure includes a second, unfinished unit next to the dispensary, which Balakrishnan predicted would be occupied by a restaurant.

Mystic Greenz's parent company, Indus 365, was one of three awarded a recreational license for use in Macon County. Plans for the other two licensees have not yet been announced.

