The big show is here.

Farm Progress Show is at Decatur’s Progress City for the 10th time, and this year may top all the prior ones, at least for weather, if nothing else. But there is an abundance of that “else.”

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, who made it to the 2022 Farm Progress Show in his home state of Iowa, is scheduled to attend the show in Decatur on Wednesday with members of Congress and plugging hard to get a new Farm Bill approved as soon and as efficiently as possible. That important legislation, which affects not only all farmers, but also all consumers of food, is threatened by political chaos as the current legislation expires at the end of September.

Unfortunately, in this country, food is highly political.

Vilsack also is expected to announce a significant investment that will help producers and small businesses in rural communities invest in clean energy systems, make energy-efficiency improvements, lower energy costs, and generate income, his office announced in a statement Tuesday.

Something quite noteworthy is a large tent at the intersection of 6th and East streets at Progress City, which has a green banner around the top of it—proclaiming it is the home of both the Illinois Corn Growers and Illinois Soybean Associations. The alliance of those two organizations is quite noteworthy, both for their efforts to put politics aside, and jointly show their service to farmers who raise both corn and soybeans, which nearly all farmers do.

Their joint theme revolves around biofuels — because both corn and soybeans have found their way into the fuel tanks of both cars and trucks across the nation. Ethanol, biodiesel, renewable diesel, and sustainable aviation fuel all originate in corn and soybean fields, and the two associations are putting a double exclamation mark on their joint efforts.

A visitor to the Farm Progress Show will quickly notice that farm equipment is getting bigger in size, not to mention cost. But companies that put bright greens, reds, blues, and yellows in farm fields are all bidding for the attention of farmers who may need to increase their efficiency. And that is quite important. With labor being in short supply for farms, the few who are in the field have to plant and harvest faster and with more precision than great granddad, whose horses pulled a single moldboard plow.

Anyone thinking their new car is loaded with technology has a second thing coming if they could look into the cab of the new tractors and combines at the Farm Progress Show. The person in the cab is not just operating forward movement and turns, but adjusting how seed is planted, and grain is harvested.

But speaking of “person in the cab,” several exhibitors will be teasing farmers will technology that does not require a on-board operator. Whether it is a Monarch tractor or a Solinftec sprayer, visitors to the Farm Progress Show will be awed by engineering that recognizes an on-board operator is not a requirement.

Another direction of technology is seen with NEXAT, a European equipment company which makes a power unit that couples with attachments that do everything needed in the field from planting to harvesting.

Yes, the Big Show is here. Thanks, Decatur for helping make that happen.

A look back at Farm Progress through the years