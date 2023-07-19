For the past several years, the U.S. has exported close to 2 billion bushels both corn and soybeans to other nations, give or take a few million.

Last year soybean exports were 2.2 billion bushels, and the prior year 2.1 billion were shipped overseas. For the marketing year ending in August, soybean exports will be 1.8 billion bushels. Last year corn exports were 2.5 billion, and the prior year were 2.6 billion bushels. For the marketing year ending in August, corn exports will be about 1.7 billion bushels.

It is easy to see there has been a sharp decline in corn and soybean exports in the past year. Farm organizations have seen that as well, and are taking out their anger on the U.S. trade representative.

A weekly update to Illinois Farm Bureau leaders indicated that “Illinois President (Rich) Guebert stressed the importance of getting something done as we watch our competitors pass us by in various trade deals. Too much talk about the importance of addressing climate change and not near enough action on bolstering agricultural trade!”

That was not the only expression of frustration from agriculture last week toward U.S. Trade Ambassador Katherine Tai. Two dozen farm organizations sent a letter to her, taking her to task about the drop in exported U.S. agricultural commodities.

“American food and agriculture exports are a vital component of the American economy, totaling nearly $200 billion in 2022 and providing jobs and economic opportunity in rural communities and throughout the supply chain in every corner of the country. Yet this dynamic is now shifting. The latest forecast by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for 2023 predicts a food and agriculture trade deficit of $17 billion for the United States.

“It is critical that the United States resume its long-dormant pursuit of comprehensive free trade agreements and redouble its efforts to expand export markets for food and agricultural products made in the United States by reducing tariffs on U.S. agricultural exports.

“Agricultural products are bought and sold based on price, and U.S. competitors are increasingly getting price advantages over the United States due to these preferential tariffs. In addition to delivering tariff reductions for exporters from those competitor regions, the agreements have provided them the opportunity to shape global trading rules to better align with their policy priorities. The United States must begin to flip the script.”

Price is certainly the issue, and after drought in South America that pushed global demand toward the United States, resulting in higher grain prices, our prices at export terminals for both corn and soybeans are higher than export prices for Brazil and Argentina.

U.S. Gulf beans are $15.07, Argentine beans at Rosario are $14.77, and Brazilian beans at Paranagua are $13.25. For corn, U.S. bids are down 78 cents to $6.09 per bushel, a sharp decline from last month. Brazilian bids were pressured down 55 cents to $5.46 per bushel on expansive supplies of corn from Brazil’s ongoing corn harvest. Argentine bids were $5.61 per bushel, down 48 cents from last month.

One might raise the question: Is a lack of free trade agreements to blame if prices at South American export terminals all undercut U.S. Gulf bids for corn and soybeans? And will continue to do so?

