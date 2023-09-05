The Farm Progress Show is gone for this year. The mourning period has begun and will be slightly more than 700 days before the 2025 edition opens at 8 a.m. on Aug. 26.

Until that time I can be found in therapy group meetings trying to quell my addiction to the biggest spectacle in agriculture.

Equipment manufacturers from around the globe were here with their latest technology, and even farmers from their own country came to see it at the Farm Progress Show. Think what that means in the big scheme of things. Thanks to Teri Hammel and her crew at the Convention and Visitors Bureau for keeping track of folks whose language I certainly cannot speak.

The new farm equipment was the centerpiece for the show, probably most of the 550 exhibitors showing off their new hardware to get farmer reaction. Kurt Coffey, head of CaseIH in North America (former Coles County boy) said he could not believe that farmers stood in line for 90 minutes waiting for a test drive of his new Steiger 715 tractor he unveiled last week.

When does the secretary of agriculture visit your community? Secretary Tom Vilsack not only makes headlines in the local media, but national media were here as well. He laid out his concept of boosting farm income for about two million U.S. farmers who get very little from commodity sales and any government programs.

Vilsack promoted a mix of eight federal programs which have already been authorized by Congress and are open for participation. They requires application for various government grants, localized marketing, and family creativity. Some farmers will be turned off, others will be turned on. Vilsack’s presentation can be viewed youtu.be/UQr8SZMgSvU.

Another Vilsack headline was USDA’s program for renewable energy that will distribute $266 million in grants nationally to 1,334 farms, businesses, and local organizations to help will lower their energy costs, generate new income, and strengthen the resilience of their operation. Illinois has 136 of those that will share $8.6 million for “investments in renewable energy, like wind and solar, and energy efficient technologies,” Vilsack says. Will any be here? Over $1.4 million will be disbursed in the 13th and 15th congressional districts.

Other important news that was revealed at the Farm Progress Show indicated Illinois farmers were changing their fertilizer application practices preventing loss of crop nutrients to streams and rivers. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has been concerned about high amounts of nitrates and phosphates in the Illinois and Mississippi rivers originating from farm fields.

The survey indicated 2022 crops involved no-till on 24% of corn and 44% of soybeans. Half of the farmers responding indicated they had moved away from fall nitrogen application to various methods in the spring, closer to when the corn crop needed it. But the bigger finding was that 97% of farmers were using an additive to prevent loss of nitrogen over the winter.

News like that released during the Farm Progress Show gets picked up and re-circulated by media from many other states. And in social media terms that means Illinois farmers could be considered “influencers.”

Only at the Farm Progress Show.