“All is change, and only change is changeless.”

The words of naturalist Charles Darwin were never so true as they are in today’s agriculture. Not necessarily in the economic world, or the geo-political world, which are ever-evolving also, but just as much in the natural world, where farmers are not only battling with the weather, but what the weather brings on from year to year.

With typical wet, humid weather in the spring, the past few years have provided the perfect environment for the tarspot fungus that diminished corn yields if they were not sprayed with fungicides at the perfect time. Too early and the money was wasted. Too late and the money was wasted, because the tarspot fungus had already laid waste to the corn crop.

With a dry spring this year, there was no tarspot in cornfields. Farmers across the Corn Belt diligently looked for it to ensure they could secure aerial crop dusters to treat their fields before it was too late. Whew! Tarspot seems to be a no-show this year, but…..!?

“Wait, just a moment, what is wrong with my soybeans? Why are my soybeans dying?” Many soybean fields are showing areas of yellow leaves with brown specks as leaves are dying much too early. Pods are waiting for the promised El Nino rains to fill out with soybeans, and we are far from maturity, and maybe a couple weeks away from forecast rains in mid-August.

Many farmers are now looking for a fungus never before seen in their soybean fields that is causing leaves to deteriorate and roots to die. It is not the typical fungal characters of phytophthora, or brown stem rot, or sudden death syndrome, or charcoal rot. This is something new, and even the well-schooled plant pathologists are asking farmers to turn in samples for study.

This latest villain of the natural world is red crown rot. Odd name, but also an odd fungus. Early on it displays an abundance of red pimples around the stem just above the soil, and the soybean roots begin to decay. Without nutrients heading up to feed the leaves and pods, the leaves start to deteriorate, followed by the rest of the soybean plant.

Some soybean fields are laden with red crown rot. Some do not have it at all. Some have it in spots here and there, but no one knows how it travels, other than possibly through air and water. And that does not allow much opportunity for prevention.

Tarspot, make way for red crown rot. Tarspot has been the disease of the year for the past three years; and it has been relegated to Darwin’s philosophy of change, as farmers have learned how and when to control it. But now they must learn about red crown rot. Tarspot reduced yield in a lot of corn fields for several years, and now Mother Nature handed off the baton to red crown rot to do the same in soybean fields.

Glad Charlie Darwin told us change will always be with us.

