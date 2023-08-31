DECATUR — Residents near Park 101 had an unexpected visitor Thursday morning when a hot-air balloon landed in the empty field west of Greenswitch Road.

“Illinois Electric Cooperatives have an exhibit at the Farm Progress Show,” said Kevin Bernson, media and public relations for Shelby Electric Cooperative. “And we're also Touchstone Energy Cooperative, and they've got a hot-air balloon team. So we have them come to the Farm Progress Show. Each morning, it's been too windy, but we did a flag (balloon) for the opening ceremonies for the National Anthem on Tuesday, and Wednesday we just did a static thing, but today the winds were OK to fly, so the pilot flew over the Farm Progress Show property and this was just a nice place to land.”

When the balloon is aloft, the pilot is looking for a place to land and gauging the wind to choose a good place to put it down.

The field is open with no power lines to avoid, Bernson said, making it easy and convenient. Sometimes they have to land the balloon on the side of the road if they can't find any other place. And it takes very little time to deflate and pack up the 80-foot hot air balloon, which packs into a bag about the size of a couple of beanbag chairs. The balloon team then sits on the bag together to squeeze out the last of the air, ties the top shut, and loads the bag into the chase vehicle.

“This is one time when my size is an advantage,” joked balloon team member Scott Wooge, patting himself on the stomach.

Ten cooperatives own Cooperative Balloon Associates, which manages the hot-air balloons, and more than 700 cooperatives in the United States. Touchstone is a member-owned distribution cooperative.

Balloons are one of the options for visiting festivals, fairs and events like Farm Progress to advertise, Bernson said.

For those who want to see hot-air balloons for themselves, Bernson said, the Touchstone Energy Lake Shelbyville Balloon Fest is Oct. 7-9.

