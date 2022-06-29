Butler claims easy victory for 95th House seat

State Rep. Tim Butler is poised for a return to the Statehouse after coming away victorious in his bid to represent the new 95th House District.

Butler defeated challenger Kent Gray, a Springfield-area lawyer, by an unofficial vote tally of 7,393 to 2,656 in Tuesday’s primary. While the district includes Christian and Macon counties, the bulk of it is in Sangamon County, which Butler claimed by more than 4,000 votes.

Butler, a former staffer for U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis and Ray LaHood, has served in the Illinois House since March 2015.

