By the numbers: 50 years since Lake Shelbyville became a reality

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This month marks the 50th anniversary of Lake Shelbyville.

At 3:40 p.m. on Aug. 1, 1970, the massive gates of the dam began allowing water in, capping a decades-long process. The result is not only a flood-mitigation project, but one of the region's premiere recreational amenities.

Here's a look at some of the numbers in this mega project.

3,025

Length of dam in feet, built to collect waters of the Okaw and Kaskaskia rivers. Both had long been prone to intense flooding that destroyed farmland.

1952

Year that the Kaskaskia Valley Association was formed, with members from Shelbyville to Belleville, to explore the creation of reservoirs to address flooding. Congress in 1958 passed the Flood Control Act, which put into motion the construction of Carlyle and Shelbyville projects. Eventually, $57 million was appropriated for the Shelbyville dam and lake.

4