Calling all animal enthusiasts: Learn about snakes, turtles, mammals at Rock Springs Saturday, Sunday

DECATUR — Animals enthusiasts have two opportunities to learn about mammals, snakes and turtles Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15, at Rock Springs Conservation Area.

A news release said all ages are welcome to learn about mammals in Illinois Saturday. The class will examine pelts, tracks and skulls of Illinois mammals to piece together what their lives are like. This program is free.

A snake and turtle show gives attendees the chance to meet some of the nature center's live animals at 2 p.m. Sunday, the release said. The program is $2. To attend either program, register online by noon Friday on the district's website at MaconCountyConservation.org.

