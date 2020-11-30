Calls from an unknown number? It could be a Macon County contact tracer

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department continues to conduct case investigation and contact tracing calls during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While officials know that people often won't answer calls if they don't recognize the number, they are asking people to answer all calls during this time in case the health department is trying to contact you. Calls will come from a variety of numbers:

312-777-1999. The Caller ID for this number will read IL COVID HELP.

217-423-6988 -This is the main number for the Macon County Health Department.

Staff will call with a 217 number using Microsoft Teams.

Private or blocked due to using a personal number.

The health department is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, but calls can come as late as 8:30 p.m. If you feel uncomfortable or want to ensure the caller is really representing the health department, call (217) 423-6988 or email livewell@maconchd.org.

If you know that you have been exposed to COVID-19, or you are waiting for test results or have tested positive, do not wait for a call to self-isolate or quarantine.