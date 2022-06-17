Candidates for 13th Congressional District share views on key issues

DECATUR — With election season heating up, six candidates have their sights set on Illinois’ newly-drawn 13th Congressional District.

Four Republicans and two Democrats are battling to win their respective parties’ nomination in the June 28 primary election. The Republican and Democratic nominees will then face off in the November general election.

For all six candidates, the 13th District is new territory.

A new district

Last year, Illinois Democrats controlling the state’s redistricting process drew current U.S. Representative Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, into a new, heavily Republican-leaning district with Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, leaving the 13th District with no incumbent.

But Democrats also strategically drew the new 13th District to exclude mostly rural areas like Davis’ hometown of Taylorville and include most of the more populated and Democratic-leaning urban areas in Central Illinois.

The snake-shaped district stretches from East St. Louis through Springfield, Decatur, and Champaign-Urbana.

Democrats see the new 13th District as their party’s best chance at a congressional win in downstate Illinois.

The Princeton Gerrymandering Project gave Illinois’ final 2021 Congressional map an overall “F” grade for partisan fairness and competitiveness, largely because the map significantly benefits Democrats.

According to the project’s estimates, the 13th District has an estimated Democratic vote share of 56.98% and an estimated Republican vote share of 43.02%.

While the district leans Democratic, Republicans are hopeful they can win it in an election year likely to favor Republicans nationwide.

Meet the candidates

The two Democrats running to represent their party in the November general election are Nikki Budzinski, a Peoria native currently residing in Springfield, and David Palmer of Champaign.

Budzinski most recently served as chief of staff for the Office of Management and Budget in the Biden Administration. She was also once a senior advisor to Governor J.B. Pritzker and has worked with union and labor groups.

Palmer is a financial consultant and former professional basketball player who also spent time working with the Boys & Girls Club in Champaign.

The Republicans vying for their party’s nomination are Regan Deering of Decatur, Matt Hausman of Pesotum, Terry Martin of Chatham and Jesse Reising of Decatur.

The granddaughter of former Archer Daniels Midland Co. CEO Dwayne Andreas, Deering is president of the board of directors of Decatur’s Northeast Community Fund. Deering has also worked as a teacher and owner of a tutoring franchise.

A former government and economics teacher, Hausman has also worked as an aerospace engineer with SpaceX and Boeing. He helped found the east central Illinois unit of the national group Braver Angels, a national nonprofit group aimed at fighting political polarization.

Martin began his career as a small business owner and later transitioned into journalism. He covered the U.S. Senate for C-SPAN and later became the Capitol bureau chief for WAND-TV News. He is currently executive director of the Illinois Channel.

A Decatur native, Reising played football at Eisenhower before being recruited to play at and attend Yale University. He is a former federal prosecutor and was a partner at the Chicago law firm Kirkland & Ellis. He also co-founded the nonprofit organization Warrior-Scholar Project.

All six candidates have varying agendas, but on most issues, the candidates aren’t straying too far from their respective party lines.

Inflation, economy top priorities

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised its interest rate by three-quarters of a point, signaling a potential recession to come.

With inflation now at the highest it’s been in four decades, inflation and other economic concerns are top of mind for candidates in the 13th District.

In interviews with the Herald & Review, most Republican candidates called themselves “fiscal conservatives” and blamed the nation’s economic troubles on the Biden administration.

Martin touted his experience as a small business owner, which he said gives him an edge on his opponents.

“I can stretch a dollar,” Martin said.

Martin attributed much of the current rise in inflation to what he calls Biden’s “war” on the fossil fuel industry. He also said the government should cut spending.

“I want America to be strong,” he said. “We do not have a strong economy right now. It’s on the verge of collapse.”

Reising expressed similar concerns about fossil fuels. He also said the federal government is far too expansive.

“It's clear what's really driving the inflation here. It's this reckless federal spending,” Reising said. “I'd like to get that spending under control so we can rein in this inflation and make it easier for the families of our district to afford basic necessities like groceries.”

When pushed on where specifically he would direct spending cuts, Reising said there is “room for cuts across the board” in the federal budget.

Deering said addressing inflation and what she said is a “bleak” economic outlook will be her first agenda item if elected in November.

“When we, as a government, seem to be unable to have our families put food on the table and gas in the tank, we're not working for them,” she said.

Hausman said Congress should focus its efforts on continued economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and on supply chain reform.

“With our supply chain, we need to make sure it's much more robust and able to handle disruptions,” Hausman said.

He suggested reducing “burdensome regulations” as a strategy for reducing stresses on the country’s supply chain.

Supply chain reform is also a top agenda item for one of the Democratic candidates.

Budzinski said the nation’s supply chain troubles have been worsened by both Democrats and Republicans. The country relies too heavily on a global economy and has seen too many jobs move overseas, she said.

“I think we need to find more opportunities to be making things here in central and southern Illinois, creating good job opportunities, and investing in innovation,” Budzinski said.

For Palmer, the solution to easing the strains of inflation starts with focusing efforts on low-income communities.

“Being impoverished puts you in a box,” Palmer said. “You may be around everyone else, but you're (still) in the box.”

He said Congress should focus on making long-term investments in impoverished communities and on incentivizing job creation in underserved areas.

“If we don't fix that, we're not going to have a chance,” he said.

Gun control and rising crime

Following the elementary school shooting Uvalde, Texas in May and amid a nationwide surge in violent crime rates, candidates in the 13th District have proposed a variety of solutions to gun violence and crime in general.

According to Budzinski, the best approach to tackling crime is “properly funding law enforcement and supporting good policing.”

Addressing poverty is also necessary to lowering crime rates, she said.

“We need to be looking at those types of investments like street intervention programs, investments in law enforcement and community organizations to really address and get to the issues of crime,” she said.

In terms of gun control, Budzinski has previously stated she would support expanding universal background checks and red flag laws.

Palmer said he was motivated to run for Congress in part because of the gun violence in his community. He said the gun lobby currently has too much influence in Congress.

Without increasing funding for health care — Palmer is a supporter of Medicare for All — the mental health care necessary to curbing crime rates will also be inaccessible for many, he said.

“It doesn't even make sense,” Palmer said. “We keep sending people to Congress who don't have common sense.”

Palmer is the only candidate who has consistently stated he would support a federal assault weapon ban.

Most of the Republican candidates have emphasized their support of the Second Amendment and of law enforcement officials.

Deering said she applauds recent bipartisan efforts in the Senate to address gun violence but was mum on her stances on specific gun control legislation like an assault weapons ban.

She would support efforts to increase safety measures in schools and making mental health care more readily accessible, she said.

“Criminal access to guns is a problem in this country,” Deering said. “I want to talk about good legislation for good outcomes, and I don't always know what that means.”

Hausman called himself a “strong supporter” of the Second Amendment and said he opposes bans on specific types of weapons. Still, he said he’s open to considering other potential gun control measures.

Red flag laws, expanded background checks, and age limits on certain weapons are examples of “common sense” reforms that have bipartisan support, he said.

“You have to be open minded and accept the fact that in the United States, we're the only country that deals with these issues on a (regular) basis like we do,” Hausman said.

Martin said Congress should debate gun control measures but stressed that legislative action won’t alone stop crime.

“Laws don’t stop an act, they just criminalize it,” he said.

Too many prosecutors are not prosecuting enough crime, Martin also said.

Reising said he believes the United States has a problem with gun violence. He also said he hopes to protect constituents’ right to bear arms.

“I think we need to take a holistic approach to the problems that are facing our country right now, and that starts with building stronger communities,” he said.

This week Reising announced a pro-law enforcement agenda that would include increased funding for law enforcement hiring programs, among other measures.

“I don't think the solution is to disarm law-abiding citizens because doing so really places the power in the hands of the criminals who, by definition, don't respect our gun laws,” Reising said.

Abortion access and reproductive rights

After a Supreme Court draft opinion on Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization leaked in May, most candidates expect that the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade sometime in the coming weeks.

Like her Republican counterparts, Deering identifies as anti abortion. She has previously stated that she was adopted and that her adoption shaped her view on abortion.

During a candidate forum last week, Deering said she supports exceptions for cases of rape, incest, and to protect the life of the mother.

Martin said he supports similar exceptions. Though he opposes abortion, he said abortion isn’t the primary focus of his campaign.

“While I understand that might be an issue for some people, that's not why I'm running,” Martin said.

Hausman said lawmakers who want to see reductions in abortions should also be open to discussing alternative measures like increased access to contraceptives and adoption.

“Even though, typically, people look at abortion as a binary or pro-life or pro-choice issue, there are ways I think that we can find common ground,” he said.

Reising called himself “proudly pro-life” and focused on the Dobbs leak, which he said was “an egregious assault on our institutions of justice.”

“I do believe that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided because there is no constitutional right to abortion,” he said.

Reising said after the court issues its final opinion in Dobbs he will begin to evaluate potential federal anti-abortion policies.

Conversely, both Democratic candidates said they hope to lead congressional efforts to codify Roe v. Wade if elected.

“I very much believe that a woman's decision on reproductive health care is something that should be made exclusively between her and her doctor,” Budzinski said. “A politician does not need to be in that room.”

Budzinski called the Dobbs draft opinion “frightening” and said she will continue to fight to pass federal legislation allowing abortion access even though previous efforts to do so have failed.

“I am advocating for the resources the state of Illinois will need with the massive influx of women that are going to be coming in from out of state looking for health care,” she said.

Palmer also said the government shouldn’t intervene in private reproductive decisions.

He thinks Democrats can convince enough Republican lawmakers to vote to support federal legislation protecting abortion access.

“This is about humanity, right? This is just about a woman having the autonomy of her own body,” he said.

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11.

