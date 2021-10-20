Candlelight Tour is Nov. 13 at at Rock Springs Conservation Area

DECATUR – The Macon County Conservation District will host its annual Candlelight Tour from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Homestead Prairie Farm in the Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Lane.

Families and individuals can experience the historic building by candle or lamp light as guides walk them through the home and explain how rural life was on Illinois’ Grand Prairie.

Originally constructed during the 1860s and built around the historic Trobaugh-Good House, the site includes an heirloom vegetable garden, herb garden and a woodworking shop.

Tours of the homestead are open every Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. through the end of October, and admission is free.

The candlelight event is free for all ages with no registration required, and there will be a campfire in the yard for people to enjoy during the colder weather.

To get to Rock Springs, guests will have to go south on Route 48 and turn west onto Rock Springs Road or go south on Wyckles Road and then turn east onto Rock Springs Road.

Recommended for you…

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.