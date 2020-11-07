Candlelight tours to illuminate historic Homestead Prairie Farm

DECATUR — The Homestead Prairie Farm can be experienced in a new way: by candlelight at Rock Springs Conservation Area.

The annual Candlelight Tour at Homestead Prairie Farm will not be an open house style this year. Pre-registration online is required for specific tour times by noon on Friday, November 13 at MaconCountyConservation.org.

Tours will be held at 15-minute intervals, from 6:30 p.m. through 8:15 p.m. Each tour slot may accommodate up to 5 people. Face coverings will be required. All ages can participate for free.

Guides in 1860s period clothing will lead the evening tour by candlelight and lamplight through the historical home that portrays late-19th century rural Illinois. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather that evening.

Visit MaconCountyConservation.org for more information. Free tours of Homestead Prairie Farm are also available 1 to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through October.

