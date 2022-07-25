 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Car collision with power pole knocks out power in Decatur

IMG_1822

Ameren Illinois lineman Dave Zellars had to start work on his own but was soon joined by backup crews. Four power poles on a rural Harristown road were toppled by a rain squall packing powerful wind gusts late Sunday afternoon. 

DECATUR — A vehicle collision with a utility pole sparked a power outage in Decatur Monday morning that knocked out power to some 1,400 customers.

Ameren Illinois spokesman Brian Bretsch said the collision happened on West Mound Road just after 8 a.m. and repair crews had been dispatched by 8:10 a.m.

“There was damage to the pole but what caused the outage was the two cross-arms at the top of the pole broke,” explained Bretsch, who said the breakage caused the wires to short out.

All customers had power restored by 11:40 a.m.

Bretsch reminded drivers that it's a good safety precaution to stay in their vehicles after a collision with power poles. He warned that, if the lines come down, there is always the risk of electrocution if someone steps onto the roadway; he said the same risk applies to anyone approaching such a vehicle after a collision involving a live line.

What's needed to survive a power outage

Ameren Illinois recommends preparing a storm supply kit to be ready in case of a power outage. It works to restore power as quickly and safely as possible, but sometimes it can be out for an extended period of time. In addition to preparing family members, food and water for family pets can be useful, too.

For more information, go to AmerenIllinois.com and click "Outage Center"

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

