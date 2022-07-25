Car collision with power pole knocks out power in Decatur

DECATUR — A vehicle collision with a utility pole sparked a power outage in Decatur Monday morning that knocked out power to some 1,400 customers.

Ameren Illinois spokesman Brian Bretsch said the collision happened on West Mound Road just after 8 a.m. and repair crews had been dispatched by 8:10 a.m.

“There was damage to the pole but what caused the outage was the two cross-arms at the top of the pole broke,” explained Bretsch, who said the breakage caused the wires to short out.

All customers had power restored by 11:40 a.m.

Bretsch reminded drivers that it's a good safety precaution to stay in their vehicles after a collision with power poles. He warned that, if the lines come down, there is always the risk of electrocution if someone steps onto the roadway; he said the same risk applies to anyone approaching such a vehicle after a collision involving a live line.