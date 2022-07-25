Car collision with power pole knocks out power in Decatur

DECATUR — A vehicle collision with a utility pole sparked a power outage in Decatur Monday morning that knocked out power to some 1,400 customers.
Ameren Illinois spokesman Brian Bretsch said the collision happened on West Mound Road just after 8 a.m. and repair crews had been dispatched by 8:10 a.m.
“There was damage to the pole but what caused the outage was the two cross-arms at the top of the pole broke,” explained Bretsch, who said the breakage caused the wires to short out.
All customers had power restored by 11:40 a.m.
Bretsch reminded drivers that it's a good safety precaution to stay in their vehicles after a collision with power poles. He warned that, if the lines come down, there is always the risk of electrocution if someone steps onto the roadway; he said the same risk applies to anyone approaching such a vehicle after a collision involving a live line.
Ameren Illinois recommends keeping a kit of supplies needed in case of a power outage. Other recommended items include non-perishable foods that don't require heating, paper plates and plastic utensils, a hand-operated can opener, ice cooler for temporary food or medication storage, blankets, bedding or sleeping bags, and special items for infants, the elderly or family members with special needs.
Fresh batteries for flashlights, radios and other electronics.
Car Charger
Cell phones will need to be charged to remain a valuable source of information.
Duct Tape
Duct tape.
First Aid Kit
First aid kit to treat injuries.
Gloves
Work gloves.
Hand sanitizer
Personal hygiene items and medicine.
Keys
Extra car keys.
LED Flashlight
Flashlight. Don't forget the batteries.
Lighter and candles
Candles can be used for light in addition to flashlights.
Money
Small bills and change. Just make sure it's the real kind.
Phone numbers
Important phone numbers, identification, and copies of important family documents.
Radio
Listen to a radio for updates. An alarm clock could be helpful, too. Don't forget the batteries.
Tools
Tools such as screwdrivers.
Water
Bottled water. A gallon a day per person is recommended.
Emergency Supply Kit
Ameren Illinois lineman Dave Zellars had to start work on his own but was soon joined by backup crews. Four power poles on a rural Harristown road were toppled by a rain squall packing powerful wind gusts late Sunday afternoon.