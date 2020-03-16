Case procedures changed for 4th Judicial Circuit amid coronavirus concerns

VANDALIA -- In an effort to reduce the potential spread of the coronavirus, Chief Judge Kimberly Koester announced Monday amended case procedures throughout the 4th Judicial Circuit.

The circuit includes Christian, Clay, Clinton, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Marion, Montgomery and Shelby counties.

The procedural changes will be in effect until at least March 30, a news release stated.

Those changes include moving all civil and non-custodial jury trials; traffic cases, criminal misdemeanor cases; ordinance cases; small claims cases; family court cases; child support cases; all pay or appears and compliance hearings; and all marriages to a different date.

All in-custody cases, including bond settings; criminal felony cases with time constraints; juvenile detention and shelter care hearings; hearings involving emergency and plenary orders of protection; any other emergency-type hearings at the discretion of the resident circuit judge of each county will be held as usual.

The probation departments, state’s attorney offices and public defender offices will continue to meet the needs of their clients, but will reduce in-person contacts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0