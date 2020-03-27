2 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Macon County; officials urge precautions

DECATUR — Health officials continued to urge residents to take precautions as the first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County were announced Friday.
A woman in her 50s is being treated for the virus in the HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Intensive Care Unit, where she is in stable condition, officials said during a news conference at the Macon County Office Building. A man in his 60s has been self-isolated in his home since his symptoms began. He was tested through the Decatur Memorial Hospital respiratory clinic.
Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said the reports reinforce the need to practice social distancing and take other precautions.
"So many people think this is not a big deal," Binkley said. "This is a big deal. This is a global pandemic. People are losing their lives and we need to do everything we can to help save those precious lives."
Public health officials are working to identify and monitor individuals who were in contact with the patients, she said.
The county's Crisis Communication Team, made up of local government and health care leaders, has provided daily updates to the press and public since March 14.
State health officials earlier Friday said there have been 3,026 confirmed cases in Illinois. Thirty-four people have died. Experts have repeatedly warned a lack of testing means the actual total is probably much higher, as only 21,542 tests have been conducted in the state.
The total did not include the Macon County case.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker at a briefing Friday afternoon said “there's a limit to the number of tests we can do,” although the number of those tested is increasing into the thousands daily.
“So we're increasing the tests, but not enough. ... There's a vast majority more people out there who have COVID-19 than we are currently testing,” Pritzker said. “And in many places, many hospitals are simply assuming that if you have a deep respiratory, cough, trouble breathing and a fever, that without even testing, they're often now just assuming you are COVID-positive because they don't have a test to offer to everybody.”
Macon County officials have also underscored the limited number of tests. Many with symptoms do not meet the state criteria for testing, and experts say people can spread the disease for days before they ever show symptoms. That's why officials say it is crucial to continue to practice social distancing and other precautions, regardless of the data.
"Testing capacity throughout our country is not what it needs to be," Binkley said. "There are probably many more people in our community and other communities who have COVID-19."
Health care providers may submit tests to private labs, in addition to those submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The county health department may not be notified unless the result is positive, officials have said.
“We did use some private labs, but it depends on the clinical scenario,” said Dr. Venkat Minnaganti, a physician with Decatur Memorial Hospital whose specialty is infectious disease. “In cases we believed to be high risk for COVID-19, we did use private labs.”
A spokesman for St. Mary’s said the female patient presented at the emergency room on Wednesday, and her positive test result arrived Friday.
Binkley said both patients had recently traveled to a high-risk area, but was unable to specify where. Officials did not say whether they know each other.
“We have a multidisciplinary team onsite that is continuing to keep our colleagues prepared,” said Mike Hicks, president and CEO of St. Mary’s, in a statement. “We continue to ask the community to do its part by practicing social distancing, washing their hands and doing all they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to ensure that we will continue to be prepared to care for those most in need during this time.”
‘A step at a time’
Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Public health officials have stressed that people with symptoms should not go to an emergency room unless it is a true emergency, and should instead call their doctors.
Asked what she would say to people who may be concerned or upset that they or a loved one does not meet criteria for a test, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe reiterated that a number of resources are available.
“We know that it is frustrating and it can be a scary time, but we really try to look at the symptoms of patients,” said Moore Wolfe, who is also executive director of philanthropy, advocacy and community relations at St. Mary's. She encouraged those with concerns to contact their doctors or turn to other available resources if they do not have a doctor.
Officials have said people who do not have a doctor can call DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856, Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117 or SIU at (217) 872- 3800. The state of Illinois also has a hotline at 1-877-305-5145.
“They can call and talk to a medical professional to see if they really have the symptoms, because we still have a lot of flu and so even in our respiratory clinics, both hospitals have set up, we’ve seen a lot of strep, we’ve seen bronchitis, we’ve seen some flu,” Moore Wolfe said. “It is also allergy season, which makes it worse because you start thinking, ‘Oh no, do I have this.’
“It is normal to be concerned. It’s just human, so we just have to take this a step at a time. But start with your physician.”
State seeks help
Earlier Friday, Pritzker said he has a team working to procure medical equipment at the state level, and another shipment of N95 masks was recently received. The governor also called on all licensed health care professionals in the state to sign up for a new emergency alert system at illinoishelps.net.
“This includes all physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, physician's assistants, respiratory specialists, medics, (licensed practical nurses), certified nursing assistants, podiatrists, dentists, anyone who has made a career in the medical profession,” he said. “… By signing up you'll be joining an alert system that, when activated, will ask you to deploy to assist in our response to urgent needs during this public health crisis.”
Later, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said there are numerous tasks those professionals could take part in, including some that would be undertaken remotely.
“Some would be direct care. We know that some people who will be coming back might be over the age that we wouldn't want them to be in contact with the public and risk being affected. But those people could absolutely practice telehealth, telemedicine,” she said.
Pritzker also said he was awaiting the president’s signature on a “very important” $2.2 trillion emergency aid package which will direct funds to governments, hospitals and even private citizens, among others.
Other assistance
The governor announced the expansion of SNAP, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, benefits. According to the governor’s office, a combination of federal law and the state’s requests for special waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will mean $80 million more in federal money for SNAP benefits to Illinoisans.
“SNAP is a federally funded program that puts food on the table for nearly 900,000 Illinois households, feeding over 1.7 million people in our state and stimulating our economy,” said Illinois Department of Human Services Secretary Grace Hou, noting benefits could nearly double for some Illinoisans.
Officials said while IDHS offices remain open, SNAP applicants are encouraged to sign up online by visiting DHS.illinois.gov/helpishere.
The governor’s office also announced $6 million in new funding to support the 19 Continuums of Care for homeless persons across the state, along with $2 million to support housing and other services for people experiencing homelessness.
“DHS has gone through its budget with a fine-tooth comb, and redirected millions of additional dollars to address all aspects of homelessness assistance statewide, with a focus on expanding our ability to offer temporary shelter,” Pritzker said.
He added, “These extra dollars will help our partner organizations enact social distancing measures within existing spaces.”
Child care providers licensed to operate during the pandemic will be provided with stipends to address added costs, according to the governor’s office. Licensed homes will receive $750, while centers with one to two classrooms will receive $2,000 and centers with three or more classrooms open will receive $3,000.
Applications for the stipend will be available Monday to providers through their local Child Care Resource and Referral agency, and more information on child care providers is available at https://emergencycare.inccrra.org/ or by calling the state’s toll free number at 888-228-1146.
Meanwhile, the number of National Guard members activated in the state has grown to about 200. Their work has been civil in nature, including setting up testing centers. On its Twitter page, the state’s National Guard announced the latest call-up of 50 soldiers based in East St. Louis, who will support medical warehouse operations.
Pritzker also issued another executive order Friday suspending testing requirements and giving the state superintendent of schools authority to address the minimum number of school days as well as the definition of remote learning days among other education-related measures.
PHOTOS: Central Illinois responds to pandemic
1 web local coronavirus 61 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 1 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 2 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 3 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 4 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 5 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 6 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 7 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 8 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 9 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 10 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 11 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 12 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 13 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 14 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 15 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 16 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 17 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 18 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 19 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 20 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 21 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 22 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 23 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 24 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 25 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 26 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 27 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 28 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 29 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 30 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 31 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 32 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 33 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 34 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 35 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 36 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 37 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 38 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 39 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 40 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 41 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 42 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 43 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 44 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 45 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 46 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 47 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 48 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 49 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 50 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 51 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 52 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 53 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 54 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 55 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 56 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 57 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 58 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 59 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 60 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 62 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 63 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 64 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 65 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 66 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 67 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 68 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 69 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 70 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 71 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 72 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 73 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 74 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 75 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 76 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 77 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 78 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 032729 001.JPG
web local coronavirus 032729 002.JPG
web local coronavirus 032729 003.JPG
web local coronavirus 032729 004.JPG
web local coronavirus 032729 005.JPG
web local coronavirus 032729 006.JPG
web local coronavirus 032729 007.JPG
web local coronavirus 032729 008.JPG
web local coronavirus 032729 009.JPG
web local coronavirus 032729 010.JPG
web local coronavirus 032729 011.JPG
web local coronavirus 032729 012.JPG
web local coronavirus 032729 013.JPG
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.