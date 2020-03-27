2 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Macon County; officials urge precautions

Asked what she would say to people who may be concerned or upset that they or a loved one does not meet criteria for a test, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe reiterated that a number of resources are available.

“We know that it is frustrating and it can be a scary time, but we really try to look at the symptoms of patients,” said Moore Wolfe, who is also executive director of philanthropy, advocacy and community relations at St. Mary's. She encouraged those with concerns to contact their doctors or turn to other available resources if they do not have a doctor.

Officials have said people who do not have a doctor can call DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856, Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117 or SIU at (217) 872- 3800. The state of Illinois also has a hotline at 1-877-305-5145.

“They can call and talk to a medical professional to see if they really have the symptoms, because we still have a lot of flu and so even in our respiratory clinics, both hospitals have set up, we’ve seen a lot of strep, we’ve seen bronchitis, we’ve seen some flu,” Moore Wolfe said. “It is also allergy season, which makes it worse because you start thinking, ‘Oh no, do I have this.’

“It is normal to be concerned. It’s just human, so we just have to take this a step at a time. But start with your physician.”