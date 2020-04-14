Cause of Hilltop Drive fire under investigation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — The cause of a fire on Hilltop Drive in Decatur remains under investigation, the Decatur Fire Department said.

Crews responded shortly after 6:30 p.m. to the fire at 5 South Hilltop Drive, where they found a two-story shed and a camper "heavily involved" in fire, with the fire also extending to a residence, the department said in a statement.

"Lines were pulled, and the fire was aggressively attacked, being brought under control in approximately 30 minutes," the department said.

Fire companies remained on the scene for two hours.

No one was injured in the fire and residents were not displaced, the fire department said.

Neighbor John Dougherty, who lives several blocks away, said he heard booming noises around 6:30 p.m. and then saw black smoke.

He went to the source and found the shed was on fire, he said.

The Decatur Ambulance Service was also at the scene.

This story will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0