Cause of house fire Wednesday in Decatur under investigation

DECATUR — The cause of a Wednesday morning house fire in Decatur is under investigation.
According to a Decatur Fire Department news release, firefighters were responded to report of a house on fire at 4070 Irving Road at 6:24 a.m. They arrived to find smoke coming from the single-story home and fire in a back bedroom and the attic. The fire was brought under control at 8 a.m.
There were no injuries reported to the home’s two occupants or fire personnel.
PHOTOS: Central Illinois fire departments through the years
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.