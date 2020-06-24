You are the owner of this article.
Cause of house fire Wednesday in Decatur under investigation
DECATUR — The cause of a Wednesday morning house fire in Decatur is under investigation.

According to a Decatur Fire Department news release, firefighters were responded to report of a house on fire at 4070 Irving Road at 6:24 a.m. They arrived to find smoke coming from the single-story home and fire in a back bedroom and the attic. The fire was brought under control at 8 a.m.

There were no injuries reported to the home’s two occupants or fire personnel.

