Cause of West Packard Street fire remains under investigation
Cause of West Packard Street fire remains under investigation

542-w-packard-fire-001-022020.JPG

Decatur Fire Department crews respond to a house fire on West Packard Street in Decatur on Wednesday. 

 HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The cause of a house fire on West Packard Street in Decatur remains under investigation by the city fire inspector. 

542-w-packard-fire-003-022020.JPG

The cause of a fire at 542 W. Packard St. in Decatur remains under investigation. 

Captain Tim May of the Decatur Fire Department said no people were in the house when crews responded to the home at 542 W. Packard St. on Wednesday evening. Firefighters found a dog that was deceased inside the structure. 

Traffic was delayed on Packard and North Monroe Street as crews worked in the area. The house appeared to have suffered severe external damage.

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

