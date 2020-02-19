Cause of West Packard Street fire remains under investigation

DECATUR — The cause of a house fire on West Packard Street in Decatur remains under investigation by the city fire inspector.

Captain Tim May of the Decatur Fire Department said no people were in the house when crews responded to the home at 542 W. Packard St. on Wednesday evening. Firefighters found a dog that was deceased inside the structure.

Traffic was delayed on Packard and North Monroe Street as crews worked in the area. The house appeared to have suffered severe external damage.

