Caution urged for Central Illinois travelers returning from holiday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The airline industry group estimated a record 31.6 million people will travel over a 12-day holiday period. Airlines on Friday said they were so far operating as usual as they monitored the weather.

The weather service issued storm warnings Friday for a swath of the country stretching from Montana to Nebraska to Wisconsin, with heavy snow anticipated in parts of Utah, Colorado, Montana and Wyoming.

Strong winds gusting to 90 mph were possible in mountains and foothills, and could reach 65 mph in the Plains, creating poor visibility.

In Central Illinois, rain and thunderstorms are expected for Saturday "but nothing severe (is anticipated) at this moment," Huettl said.

While about an inch of rain is expected for much of Central Illinois, areas to the southeast, such as Effingham, may experience 1½ to 1¾ inches of rain, he said.

In Bloomington-Normal, temperatures on Saturday are expected to range from 36 to 49 degrees with wind gusts as high as 25 mph.

In Lincoln and Decatur, temperatures on Saturday may reach as high as 52 degrees. Pontiac's high is expected to be 46 degrees.