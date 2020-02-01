CBD producers wait for bubble to burst

“The way to determine quality is through independent labs,” Herman said. “What is the best CBD? That’s up in the air. For the most part, a good-quality crop would have anywhere from 10 to 15% CBD in the actual plant itself. Right now the only standards to check against it is independent labs. There has been some dispute that some of these labs were paid off. But I think they’re pretty legitimate.

“Right now the problem that is in the industry is processing. There are a lot of guys with a lot of product out there, but there are limited people to process it. So the stuff’s rotting in the field, and they’re getting awful prices for it.”

Processing plants are few and far between, with only two in Illinois — one in the south and one in the north. Herman said one solution may be an on-site processing facility that moves from county to county. Regardless, he sees the cream rising to the top, as growers learn from the first year or production.

“There is going to be some shakeout this year because it’s not as easy as some people thought it was going to be,” Herman said. “There’s going to be big uptick.”

Houston, who grows and does some processing, believes the market will expand when the FDA relaxes its rules.