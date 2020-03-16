You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Central A&M offers drive up library during schools shutdown
0 comments

Central A&M offers drive up library during schools shutdown

MOWEAQUA —

Here's how to use the service:

1. For high school students, go to amhe.illshareit.com. For Gregory, go to mqee.illshareit.com.

2. Limit the search to My Library

3. Email mrund@camraiders.com or brisley@camraiders.com

Books will be available to pick up from 11 a.m. to noon during the lunch pick up. Books may also be held in the high school office from 8 a.m. until noon for pick-up.

Pick-ups begin on March 17 and student may order beginning now.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News