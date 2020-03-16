Central A&M offers drive up library during schools shutdown

MOWEAQUA —

Here's how to use the service:

1. For high school students, go to amhe.illshareit.com. For Gregory, go to mqee.illshareit.com.

2. Limit the search to My Library

Books will be available to pick up from 11 a.m. to noon during the lunch pick up. Books may also be held in the high school office from 8 a.m. until noon for pick-up.

Pick-ups begin on March 17 and student may order beginning now.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

