Central A&M offers drive up library during schools shutdown

MOWEAQUA —
Here's how to use the service:
1. For high school students, go to amhe.illshareit.com. For Gregory, go to mqee.illshareit.com.
2. Limit the search to My Library
3. Email mrund@camraiders.com or brisley@camraiders.com.
Books will be available to pick up from 11 a.m. to noon during the lunch pick up. Books may also be held in the high school office from 8 a.m. until noon for pick-up.
Pick-ups begin on March 17 and student may order beginning now.
