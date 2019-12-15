Central Illinois cancellations and closures for Monday, Dec. 16

7 Day Forecast
This is a developing list of closures and cancellations for Monday, Dec. 16. Have one to add? Email DECNews@lee.net
Altamont Community Unit School District: Closed.
Arthur Community Unit School District: Closed. Decisions about extracurricular activities will be made Monday morning.
Edinburg Community Unit School District 4: Closed.
Effingham Unit 40 Schools: Closed.
Mount Zion Community Unit School District: Closed.
Neoga Central Unit School District: Closed.
Okaw Valley Schools: Closed.
Our Lady of Lourdes School: Closed. Students who have received the "snow day" packet will need to complete Day 1 work.
Pana Community Unit School District 8: Closed.
Shelbyville School District: Closed. Extracurricular activities are cancelled.
Stewardson-Strasburg Central Unit School District: Closed.
St. Teresa High School: Closed.
Taylorville Public Schools: Closed.
Teutopolis Unit 50 Schools: Closed.
Windsor Schools: Closed. All activities cancelled.
