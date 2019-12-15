Central Illinois cancellations and closures for Monday, Dec. 16
0 comments
featured

Central Illinois cancellations and closures for Monday, Dec. 16

  • Updated
  • 0

This is a developing list of closures and cancellations for Monday, Dec. 16. Have one to add? Email DECNews@lee.net

Altamont Community Unit School District: Closed. 

Arthur Community Unit School District: Closed. Decisions about extracurricular activities will be made Monday morning. 

Edinburg Community Unit School District 4: Closed. 

Effingham Unit 40 Schools: Closed.

Mount Zion Community Unit School District: Closed.

Neoga Central Unit School District: Closed. 

Okaw Valley Schools: Closed. 

Our Lady of Lourdes School: Closed. Students who have received the "snow day" packet will need to complete Day 1 work. 

Pana Community Unit School District 8: Closed. 

Shelbyville School District: Closed. Extracurricular activities are cancelled. 

Stewardson-Strasburg Central Unit School District: Closed. 

St. Teresa High School: Closed. 

Taylorville Public Schools: Closed.

Teutopolis Unit 50 Schools: Closed. 

Windsor Schools: Closed. All activities cancelled. 

HISTORY PHOTOS: Snow photos from years past

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News