Central Illinois cancellations and closures for Thursday, Feb. 6
Central Illinois cancellations and closures for Thursday, Feb. 6

This is a developing list of closures and cancellations for Thursday, Feb. 6. Have one to add? Email DECNews@lee.net

Central A&M Schools: Closed. Decision about evening extracurricular activities will be made by noon. 

Okaw Valley Schools: Closed. Extracurricular activities are cancelled.  

Pana Schools: Closed.  

Shelbyville Schools: Closed. Extracurricular activities are cancelled.

Windsor Schools: Closed.   

